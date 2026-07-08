Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has explained why he thinks there is only one team “capable” of stopping France from winning the World Cup.

We have now reached the quarter-final stage of the World Cup, and it is hard to look past France as the favourites to win the tournament.

They arguably have the best squad at the tournament, and they face Morocco in the quarter-final before Spain or Belgium in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, England face Norway in the next round, while Argentina battle Switzerland after their scares against Cape Verde and Egypt.

It feels as if England, Argentina and Spain are best-equipped to join France in the semi-finals and potentially win the competition, but Wenger thinks only one of these sides is “capable” of getting the better of Les Bleus.

According to Wenger, Spain are the only team with the necessary quality to stop France from winning the World Cup.

“France will win the World Cup,” Wenger told Sky Sports.

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“I know you will say, ‘of course you say that, you’re French’.

“But when you analyse the World Cup, the train goes at a certain pace and you have to be capable of getting on the train.

“For example, the Asian teams have gone out because they could not cope with the intensity and the pace of the games. They did not have enough to technically compete.

“‘The real question for me is Spain. If one team is capable now of beating France I would say it is Spain because their technical level is better than France.

“They have quality and a culture of collective football that nobody else in the world has at that level. That could be the decider between these two but of course France is stronger physically.”

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“England should be a little bit disappointed if…”

Wenger overlooked England, but ex-Manchester City star Kyle Walker thinks The Three Lions now need to at least the World Cup final.

“I think that England should be a little bit disappointed if they don’t get to the final now,” Walker claimed.

“That’s no pressure from me. I’ve been on the other side of it when everyone’s saying that you should do this and shouldn’t do that.

“But I feel it’s a great chance and a great opportunity to go and make history and you need to take it with both hands.”

He added: “It’s not ours to lose, I don’t feel.

“I still feel that France are probably the favourites to win it.”

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