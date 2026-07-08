Real Madrid accept significant Man Utd offer as Tchouameni reacts to ‘very good’ deal

Man Utd have offered Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni a five-year contract to move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already lined up one midfield signing with Brazil international Ederson set to complete a move from Atalanta when the World Cup is over.

Man Utd have shown interest in plenty of midfielders already this summer but INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe were reluctant to pay over the odds for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who joined Man City and Tottenham respectively.

Another player linked was Sandro Tonali but once again the £100m fee that will see him join Tottenham proved to be too high for the Red Devils.

After missing out in Fernandes, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are looking into the possibility of signing Tchouameni or Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Romano said on his YouTube channel last week: “Talking about midfielders, guys, I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest of Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

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“So, what happens with Man Utd? Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for Utd?

“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs surrounding this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd. Both clubs like him.

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“At the moment, from Bournemouth, is no – he is not leaving. But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

Man Utd are attempting to bring Tchouameni to Old Trafford

And now Man Utd are trying to make their dreams come true with AS journalist Jose Felix Diaz revealing to Ruben Martin’s live YouTube stream that the Red Devils have made a ‘very good’ five-year contract offer.

It comes after Libertad Digital revealed on Tuesday that Real Madrid had accepted an offer for two of their players, including Tchouameni.

The report wrote: ‘It is already known that the Premier League, through Manchester United and Chelsea, had submitted two significant offers for both players. What no one expected was that Real Madrid would decide to accept both offers.’

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