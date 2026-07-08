As we enter the final stages of the World Cup, four intriguing quarter-finals await. The tournament has already seen the exits of football royalty Brazil and Germany, but for the eight contenders for the throne, who is under the most pressure to grab that infamous slab of gold?

It’s fair to say it’s not Switzerland…

8) Switzerland

Following what felt like the longest game of football since records began, Switzerland made it into the quarter-finals, conquering Colombia on penalties. In a game that both sides refused to win, it’s hard to find evidence that Switzerland could go any further.

Their win over Colombia did continue a trend – the dominance of European sides – but Argentina will be heavy favourites for the clash. Whatever happens, the Swiss will be satisfied with their work this summer. There will be no riots on the streets of Zurich if they fail.

7) Norway

Even the staunchest of Norway supporters would never have predicted that they’d still be banging their massive drums in North America in mid-July.

Beating Brazil was the best day the Vikings have ever enjoyed in football; in Erling Haaland, they have a player who can change a game in a split second. For Norway to get past England he will have to score, and that is very likely considering he has scored in 14 consecutive internationals. He feels inevitable.

They have already surpassed their best World Cup, having won their first-ever knockout fixture in this one. Although there’s little pressure, the Norwegians will certainly fancy their chances of beating England. But it’s fair to say that this is their final.

6) Morocco

As they often are, Morocco are leading the way for African football. On their day, their solid defence and blistering counter-attacks can trouble any side. Whatever happens now, they will return to their homeland as heroes. The path before them is a free hit.

It would be the story of the next round if they found a way to beat France. They have a sorry record against them, but it won’t stop them – and the rest of the world – hoping for a miracle.

5) Belgium

The ‘Golden Generation’ is a bit more like pewter in 2026. Belgium often promise a lot and deliver nothing. With their best players entering the twilight of their careers, this is probably the last chance for them to do something special. The pressure of knowing that you have most likely got one more shot will be hard to overcome, but Belgium have become the cat with nine lives in this tournament as they crawled out of a seemingly easy group and then somehow reversed a foregone conclusion to beat Senegal.

To beat Spain in the quarter-finals will be achievement enough for this team of old heads, but they are most people’s second favourites after they booted the USA out in the last round. We’re all Belgium, right.

4) Spain

There’s certainly pressure on Spain, and expectations from their recent successes breed added pressure. But there are caveats which keep them down in fourth in this pressure ranking.

So far, the European champions have been incredibly disappointing to watch. Yes, they got a resounding win in the Round of 32 against Austria, but against Portugal, they returned to their ponderous passing for passing’s stake. Watching Spain beat a team can sometimes be like watching a drawn-out torture session; they really know how to delay the inevitable.

Having said that, they still have some incredible talents, none more so than Lamine Yamal. But he came into this tournament on the back of a season-ending injury and it’s shown. It’s also dialled down the expectation and pressure a notch.

Their adoring fans will no doubt expect their nation to achieve greatness, but it’s hard to see any way for them to overcome a potential semi-final against favourites France.

3) Argentina

This is surely the last dance for the little genius Lionel Messi. Four years ago, he carried his side to an emotional victory in Qatar, cementing his own legacy at the pinnacle of the GOAT debate. Argentina bolted out of the blocks in the group stage with three comprehensive wins, which only increased the belief of their fanbase. The knockout rounds have been a different story so far, as scares against Cape Verde and Egypt saw them scrape through with 3-2 wins.

This is an ageing side, heavily reliant on one man. You feel that if Messi has an off-game, that will likely be the end of their challenge; the problem is, he rarely has an off-game. Nevertheless, his teammates will be desperate to help him secure back-to-back World Cup wins.

But the real pressure came two years ago and this one feels like a bonus.

2) France

How could France not win it? Every time you watch them, it almost feels like they are cheating with the embarrassment of riches at their disposal. Right through their team, star quality is evident. The crown jewels, though, are their forwards. Five dynamic, truly world-class forwards, including two recent Ballon d’Or winners. On top of that, they have a manager who knows how to win it following their victory in 2018. The odds are certainly stacked in their favour. They also navigated their Round of 16 tie expertly as Paraguay tried to kick them back to Paris.

Mbappe looks hell-bent on proving to the world that he is the leading player on the global stage. It’s hard to see any team keeping him quiet for a full game, but that will be essential if France is to be beaten. Has any World Cup had such a clear frontrunner? That is why the pressure on them not to throw it away is massive.

But not as big as…

1) England

Yes, that’s right, we have finally won something! After 60 years of largely awful performances in World Cups, the tension at this stage of the tournament is excruciating. Before a ball was kicked, there seemed to be a surprising lack of talk about England winning. But as always, a couple of backs-to-the-wall victories have stoked expectations for a long-awaited piece of silverware to be travelling back on the plane next to our extensive list of injured right backs.

In terms of pressure, England top the list and pretty much always will. The FA appointed Thomas Tuchel to transform our nation’s fortunes. That adds pressure. Never mind that England will probably have to beat the last two world champions to win the trophy. England expects. Because England always expects.

Jack Houldsworth