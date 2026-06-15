Spain stunned as Cape Verde pull off huge shock to hold World Cup favourites to draw

Cape Verde have pulled off a huge World Cup shock by holding Euro 2024 winners Spain to a 0-0 draw in the opening game of Group H on Monday.

The African side built a blue-shirted barricade in front of Vozinha and dared Spain, who dominated almost everything in the Group H draw except the scoreline, to find a way through.

Spain had almost 75% possession, but Cape Verde’s first match at a World Cup became a heroic exercise in resistance, discipline and occasional survival.

At the final whistle, Vozinha was named player of the match and left the pitch in tears after a performance that turned him into the face of Cape Verde’s historic night.

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For Spain, it had uncomfortable echoes of their 2022 World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco: endless passing, a defensive wall at the other end and a growing sense that all the possession in the world means little if the penalty area is locked shut and you cannot find the keys.

Cape Verde defended deep from the start in a five-man low block, often crowding their own box with almost the entire team. Spain moved the ball from side to side, probing for cracks, but the African debutants were organised, stubborn and impressively calm under pressure.

Luis de la Fuente’s decision to rest Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams from the starting lineup against theoretically easier opponents removed much of Spain’s usual thrust. Ferran Torres and Gavi, used wide, struggled to provide the pace and one-on-one menace that has made Spain so dangerous in recent years.

Vozinha takes all the headlines…

Marc Cucurella, recently announced as a major signing for Real Madrid from Chelsea, sent an early long-range effort just over, before Mikel Oyarzabal failed to bring under control a promising through ball inside the area.

Then Vozinha took centre stage.

The Cape Verde keeper produced a superb save from Pedri in the 36th minute before Spain almost broke through three minutes later, when Ferran’s strike rattled the crossbar. From the rebound, Vozinha somehow clawed away Oyarzabal’s header with one hand.

Ferran then wasted a fine chance in the 45th minute, shooting tamely at the keeper, before Vozinha again flung himself across goal to palm Aymeric Laporte’s header round the post shortly before halftime.

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Spain resumed control after the break, but their finishing remained poor. Oyarzabal mistimed a close-range header after a clever Pedri run down the left, while Fabian Ruiz twice shot wildly from the edge of the box.

De la Fuente waited until the 70th minute to introduce Yamal and Mikel Merino, replacing Gavi and Fabian, and the teenager immediately changed the mood. His acceleration on the right forced Cape Verde to surround him with markers and finally stretched the defence.

In the 88th minute, Yamal slipped a fine pass into Oyarzabal, but the forward’s effort was blocked at the last moment.

Cape Verde even earned a late corner, their only effort on target coming in added time, but by then they had already made their point. They even created late chances of their own as they threatened to cause an even bigger upset.

The other two teams in Group H, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, meet in Miami later on Monday.