Gary Lineker names two ‘favourites’ to win the World Cup as ‘concern’ with England revealed

Gary Lineker has explained why he thinks two teams are more likely than England to win this summer’s World Cup.

England head into this summer’s tournament as one of the frontrunners to win the World Cup, but it would be hard to consider them as a favourite given the quality of some other teams.

The Three Lions have immense options in attacking areas, so head coach Thomas Tuchel has some difficult decisions to make regarding team selection. But there are some holes in their side, especially in defence.

Lineker thinks England have “progressed sufficiently” in recent years, but he has explained why he thinks Spain and France should be considered the “favourites” to win the World Cup.

“The World Cup is getting very close now,” Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

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“‘I know Spain are actually the bookies’ favourites, closely followed by England, France, Argentina and Brazil. I think they’re the big five.

“France have got a hell of a squad, haven’t they? They have an amazing squad, but I’m going to go with Spain.

“I think they could do a repeat of what they did a decade or so ago and win consecutive tournaments. I mean, they’ve got some players, Spain.

“I think Spain have to be the team to beat, Obviously, we’d all love England to win. Portugal could be a decent outside bet as well.

“They will have to control the narrative around [Cristiano] Ronaldo and manage his minutes and see if he accepts that. That will be important for them.

“But they have got some cracking players. I think it’s a good outside bet, Portugal. Also, don’t rule out Argentina and even Brazil.

“But I’m going with Spain. England are definitely one of the frontrunners but I think Spain have to be favourites ahead of us, personally I think France too.

“I think in recent tournaments, the English team has progressed sufficiently to have a chance of winning it. But I can’t remember any of us actually predicting England to win a tournament for a while.”

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Lineker’s podcast co-host, Micah Richards, sided with Spain and revealed his “concern” with England.

“I would always back England, especially with the players they have available.

“The only slight concern for me is the climate. The climate, guys, you know what it’s like playing in that heat.

“The players from Spain, Italy and France generally play in better weather and are perhaps better equipped to play in the heat. If I had to pick one, I would go with you and choose Spain.”

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