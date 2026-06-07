Man Utd eye shock move to re-sign former player as second signing to replace £39m star

Manchester United are considering a move to re-sign former goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Wolves as a backup to Senne Lammens next season.

Lammens joined United from Royal Antwerp in an £18m move last summer and the goalkeeper has proved to be one of the Premier League’s signings of the season.

The Belgian replaced Andre Onana, who was consistently criticised for his performances at Old Trafford following his £47m move from Inter Milan in 2023.

But Onana has thrived on a season-long loan at Trabzonspor, who want to make his move permanent this summer.

“We speak with Onana every day. We won’t have any financial difficulties,” said Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan. “We’ll make the necessary sacrifices. I don’t think we will experience any setbacks. But if we do, we will find another goalkeeper of the same quality.”

Reports suggest United want at least €45m [£39m] for Onana this summer.

Altay Bayindir, who was Onana’s deputy and is now very much behind Lammens in the pecking order, wants to leave Old Trafford in search of game time and although third-choice stopper Tom Heaton has signed a one-year extension, United will need someone to come in as backup to Lammens.

And that man could be Johnstone, who’s just been relegated with Wolves and could be open to a return to United having come through the Carrington academy, according to transfer expert Alan Nixon.

Johnstone has plenty of top-flight experience having played 85 Premier League games across stints at Crystal Palace and Wolves and would represent a cheap option as a goalkeeper valued by Transfermarkt at just £1.7m.

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Ederson transfer ‘official’

Johnstone could be United’s second signing of the summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Red Devils have landed midfielder Ederson from Atalanta.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have formally completed their first signing of the summer. The ‘here we go’ arrived a few days ago, but now all documents have been signed between Man Utd and Atalanta for Ederson. The Brazilian midfielder is officially a Man Utd player from today.

“What remains now is for Ederson to travel to England after his holidays, complete his formal medical and sign his contract. I am told that an initial unofficial medical already took place with Atalanta’s authorisation and everything was positive. The agreement between Ederson and Man Utd has been in place for months, as the player only wanted this move.

“The agreement between the clubs has now also been completed in writing. In terms of an official announcement and seeing Ederson holding the Man Utd shirt, we need a little more patience while the final formalities are completed. However, all paperwork is now signed and Man Utd have secured their first midfield signing of the summer.

“Man Utd are not stopping there. They want at least one more midfielder and work is already taking place behind the scenes. After completing the Ederson deal, the club will continue to push for further additions in that area.”