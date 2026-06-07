Liverpool: Sporting director confirms interest in wantaway midfielder – ‘We didn’t hide’

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed the Serie A side are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones this summer.

Jones has made 228 appearance for his boyhood club after breaking into the first team at the end of the 2019/2020 season and has scored 22 goals and laid on 25 assists for the Reds.

But the 25-year-old has rarely been first choice at Anfield and has grew increasingly frustrated over his lack of game under Arne Slot.

He was heavily linked with a move to Inter in January and still appears to be keen on a move to the San Siro despite Slot being sacked and replaced at the helm by Andoni Iraola.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Saturday that “the deal is on” to Inter Milan but Liverpool and the Italian side need to get nearer in their valuations of the player.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones. Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses.

“So there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on. [Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

While discussing Inter’s summer transfer plans on Sunday, sporting director Ausilio confirmed that the Serie A side remain interested in Jones.

“Curtis Jones, we are paying attention to him,” he said. “We didn’t hide. We understand what the developments will be.”

Jones has been asking Italian teammate Federico Chiesa about life in Italy as he considers his options.

“Jones just asked me what life is like in Italy,” Chiesa said.

“I told him it’s great and the weather is better than Liverpool, which, aside from that, is a special place.

“Jones is really strong technically. Inter are right to think about him.”

Chiesa to follow Jones?

Chiesa himself could return to Serie A as the winger insisted “I want to play” after two seasons of very little football at Anfield.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I’ve played very little since the start of 2026.

“I have a great relationship with Liverpool. In January, the club and Slot told me I couldn’t leave, they needed me, partly for numerical reasons. We were in a tight spot. I understood the situation and I was left smiling. Liverpool is always talked about, last year they helped me win the Premier League.

“Liverpool had informed me, but then the negotiations with Juve didn’t come to fruition.

“I repeat… I want to play. If I don’t find consistency in the Premier League, I’ll have to look elsewhere.

“I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last season, very little. I’ll go on a training camp in the US, then I’ll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we’ll see.

“I’m open to anything, the important thing is to play. I’m not so presumptuous as to say: I have to be a starter. I’m ready to fight for a place, anywhere.”