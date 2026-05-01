Liverpool star Curtis Jones and his representatives have reportedly ‘approved’ a summer transfer, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update.

Jones progressed through the ranks at Liverpool and has developed into a very good Premier League footballer, but his future at his boyhood club is uncertain heading into the summer.

It has become clear that Liverpool boss Arne Slot is not a huge fan of the centre-midfielder, who has only been a bit-part player over the past two seasons.

Jones, who is valued at £30m (35 million euros) on transfermarkt, has also been heavily linked with an exit in recent months, with clubs in the Premier League and Europe said to be interested in signing.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are among the Premier League sides linked with him, but Serie A giants Inter Milan currently appear his most likely destination.

READ: Big Weekend: Man United v Liverpool, Tottenham, Viktor Gyokeres, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner

Inter Milan plotted an audacious move for Jones in January, and Romano now claims he “could leave” after discussions over a new deal beyond 2027 have “been stalling”.

Romano said on X: “Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool in the summer as talks over new deal have been stalling for months.

“Inter have been interested since January and remain keen, depending on price tag. Premier League clubs also involved.”

Jones ‘approves’ transfer as Liverpool urged to pull the plug

Sportitalia, meanwhile, claim a deal is ‘more feasible’ in the summer after the ‘flirtation’ with Jones in January because they have ‘gained approval’.

The report claims: ‘Complicated, yes, but definitely more feasible in practice after gaining the approval of the midfielder, who only has one year left on his contract at Liverpool, and his entourage.

‘This time, the Nerazzurri will try with a permanent offer.’

However, ex-Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant has pleaded with his former club to keep Jones beyond this summer.

“We should keep him just for his versatility, it’s great,” Pennant told talkSPORT.

READ MORE: Ranking the 10 most pointless loans this season after Liverpool and Arsenal’s double mishaps



“You can put him anywhere in the midfield or at right-back. You need that.

“He’s a local lad, he knows and loves the club, and he can help a lot of the players understand certain things as well.

“Ultimately, the last few games, he’s been phenomenal – one of the top performers.

“So, we should offer him a contract because this squad is dwindling. There are a lot of key players leaving and you need to keep the core. He’s a local lad and we have already lost Trent [Alexander-Arnold].

“Offer him a contract, and ultimately, it’s up to him if he wants to go somewhere where he can play week in, week out, but all the club can do is offer.”

READ NEXT: The six biggest 25/26 Premier League overpays assessed: Newcastle damned but ‘angry’ Man Utd justified

