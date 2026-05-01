Thierry Henry has hinted Mikel Arteta could be sacked at the end of the season if Arsenal fail to win a trophy as a Cesc Fabregas “plan” emerges.

Arsenal were on course for the quadruple not long ago, but defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and the shock loss to Southampton in the FA Cup now leaves them with two trophies to fight for.

Having held a commanding lead in the Premier League they’re now just three points clear of City, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

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A 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final has made the Gunners favourites ahead of the return leg at the Emirates next week, but a clash with either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final represents a hugely daunting prospect.

It’s been suggested that Arteta’s job could be at stake as Arsenal have failed to win a trophy under the Spaniard since beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final in 2020, and Henry believes the Gunners boss will have to “answer some questions” from the board at the very least.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry said, “The board is gonna have to decide what they are gonna do with Mikel Arteta. All I’m saying is that at one point, after all those years and the amount of money on the table to have two teams, we have all said Arsenal have the best squad this season.

“At one point, you’ll have to talk and answer some questions if you don’t win. It is just a normal thing after so long.

“While it’s all good and we are all supporting as Arsenal fans where we are going to be, but if it doesn’t happen, like I always said, you are going to have to answer some questions that the board is going to ask you.”

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Fabregas a tempting alternative

Fabregas has emerged as a tempting alternative after steering Como to promotion before lifting the Italian side to fifth in Serie A, just three points adrift of fourth-placed Juventus, who hold the final Champions League qualification spot.

The Spaniard made 303 appearances for Arsenal, captaining the side before moving to Barcelona, and has also been linked with Chelsea, with whom he won two Premier League titles after returning from La Liga.

But Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol claims – albeit entirely unconvincingly – that “the plan” is for him to take over at Arsenal one day.

“Cesc Fabregas, what I’ve been told, there’s some kind of suggestion that long-term, the plan for him is to manage Arsenal one day,” Solhekol told Sky Sports.

“I’m not sure moving to Chelsea would be part of his career progression.”

Como sporting director Ludi recently addressed the speculation over Fabregas’ future at the club.

“We’re calm. We’re focused on these next few games,” Ludi said this week.

“We’re incredibly aligned with Cesc but we can’t predict the future. However, I’m sure that we will continue this journey together.”