Chelsea get green light to snare Cesc Fabregas as Como president also namechecks Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas is being monitored by Chelsea and Arsenal

Como president Mirwan Suwarso has put Chelsea and Arsenal on red alert by admitting Cesc Fabregas could leave the club in the near future.

There has been speculation Chelsea and Arsenal might both enter the market for a new manager this summer. Liam Rosenior is under huge pressure at Chelsea as a run of four consecutive Premier League defeats has put their Champions League qualification hopes at serious risk.

Following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United, Chelsea sit in sixth on 48 points, 10 behind the third-placed Red Devils.

Arsenal are far more likely to stick with Mikel Arteta, but that could change if the Gunners end another season without a trophy.

They have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, but defeat to Manchester City later on Sunday would seriously dent their Premier League title hopes.

Fabregas is a contender to replace either Rosenior or Arteta, and during an interview with Italian source Rivista Undici, Como chief Suwarso spoke openly about Fabregas returning to the Premier League as a manager.

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“Cesc is really very important for us, but we would be stupid not to think that one day he could go to Arsenal, Barcelona or Chelsea,” he said (via Metro).

“If he continues to win with us, or in any case to be successful, even if I cannot speak for him, I believe he could have bigger dreams.

“Having said that, I hope that as long as he is here, he will help us create a success plan also for those who will have to replace him.

“For me, when he leaves, if he ever leaves, he should be the one to choose who will take his place. He should be involved in the choice.

“Being a member of the Board of Football, he will have to help us appoint the next coach.”

READ MORE: Glenn Hoddle makes surprise Liam Rosenior sack statement as Chelsea in a ‘really sticky position’

Fabregas is a minority shareholder of Como, having invested in the club when first joining as a player in August 2022.

The iconic midfielder retired in July 2023 and initially worked as an academy boss while gaining his coaching badges.

Fabregas has done an incredible job since being appointed Como’s first-team manager in July 2024.

He steered the club to 10th in their first season back in Serie A, while they currently occupy fifth place and could qualify for next season’s Champions League as a result.

Granted, Como have spent heavily to back Fabregas, but the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea star has still done fantastically to blend the squad and get them playing an attractive, effective style of football.

Given Suwarso’s comments, Fabregas appears most likely to re-join one of his former clubs when departing Como.

As things stand, that is most likely to be Chelsea. The Blues handed Rosenior a five-and-a-half-year contract when he arrived in January, but there have already been protests from fans.

It was a big risk to hire the 41-year-old, given his lack of experience managing at the top level, and he looks out of his depth.

Fabregas is still early into his managerial career too, but he would immediately command the respect and love of the Chelsea fans.

Plus, Fabregas’ CV is already more impressive than Rosenior’s was prior to joining Chelsea.

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