Kevin Danso, Tottenham respond to ‘vile, dehumanising racism’ of defender after Brighton draw

Kevin Danso and Tottenham Hotspur have reacted to the racist social media abuse suffered by the centre-back after his late error cost the club three crucial points against Brighton on Saturday.

Spurs looked on course for a maiden win under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, and a first Premier League victory of 2026, after Xavi Simons scored with a spectacular 77th-minute strike to give them a 2-1 lead.

However, a lapse in concentration by Danso, who had possession pinched from him inside the box by Jan Paul van Hecke that led to Georginio Rutter firing in a stoppage-time equaliser, broke Tottenham hearts.

The result leaves the north London outfit sitting in the relegation zone, with only five games remaining to save themselves from dropping into the second tier of English football for the first time in 50 years.

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After the final whistle, Danso was visibly distraught and had to be consoled by his teammates.

And the Austria international has revealed that he has seen the racist comments aimed at him, but that the intended abuse ‘will not define him’.

Danso wrote on Instagram: “Not the result we needed yesterday. We gave everything, we learn and we move. I’ve also seen the comments. The racist abuse has no place in this game or anywhere. But it doesn’t define me, and it won’t distract me from what is important. I know who I am, what I stand for, and why I play.

“Now it’s about staying focused, working harder, and coming back stronger for the next games. We keep pushing, we keep believing, and we give our all every single time we step on that pitch. Stronger. Together. On to the next.”

Meanwhile, a club statement from Tottenham on the abuse aimed at Danso, read: “Since yesterday’s fixture against Brighton, which took place during the Premier League’s No Room For Racism weekend, Kevin Danso has been, and continues to be, subject to significant and abhorrent racist abuse on social media.

“We have heard and seen vile, dehumanising racism. Behaviour that is without doubt a criminal offence. It will not be tolerated.

“The club is taking immediate action. We are reporting all identified content to the Metropolitan Police and to the appropriate authorities in the country where perpetrators reside, as well as to relevant social media platforms.

“We will push for the strongest possible action against each and every person we identify.”

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De Zerbi’s Spurs will now head to bottom club Wolves on April 25 before a trip to Aston Villa and then the visit of Leeds United on May 11.

Anything less than a win at Molineux could see the gap to safety grow even larger.