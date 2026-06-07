Liverpool star threatens to quit as Romano confirms ‘deal on’ in double exit

Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has revealed that he’s ready to leave Anfield if the club don’t provide him with regular football.

The Reds confirmed Andoni Iraola as their new manager earlier this week as Liverpool look to go in a new direction after sacking Arne Slot.

Slot could not replicate the success he had in his first season at Anfield this term as Liverpool finished trophyless and fifth in the Premier League.

Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah will all be playing for new clubs next season and Liverpool could be set to lose more stars too.

Chiesa, who struggled to feature under Slot in his two years at Anfield, has now revealed he is ready to leave Liverpool unless he gets regular game time.

Chiesa said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: “I’ve played very little since the start of 2026.

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“I have a great relationship with Liverpool. In January, the club and Slot told me I couldn’t leave, they needed me, partly for numerical reasons. We were in a tight spot. I understood the situation and I was left smiling. Liverpool is always talked about, last year they helped me win the Premier League.

“Liverpool had informed me, but then the negotiations with Juve didn’t come to fruition.

“I repeat… I want to play. If I don’t find consistency in the Premier League, I’ll have to look elsewhere.

“I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last season, very little. I’ll go on a training camp in the US, then I’ll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we’ll see.

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“I’m open to anything, the important thing is to play. I’m not so presumptuous as to say: I have to be a starter. I’m ready to fight for a place, anywhere.”

Jones to Inter Milan is ‘deal on’ – Romano

Curtis Jones has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window with the midfielder in and out the team under Slot.

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that “the deal is on” to Inter Milan but Liverpool and the Italian side need to get nearer in their valuations of the player.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones. Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses, so there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on. [Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

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