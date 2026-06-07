Man Utd are set for a huge windfall from a potential huge Mason Greenwood deal after a club reportedly made a €120m (£104m) offer.

While at Man Utd, the 24-year-old was suspended by the Red Devils on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Greenwood eventually left Old Trafford in July 2024 when he joined Marseille in a deal worth €31.6m with Man Utd retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old has largely performed well for the French side since moving with 21 goals and five assists in 34 Ligue Un appearances last term.

And the Man Utd academy product has continued to impress in 2025/26 with 21 goals and eight assists 42 matches in all competitions for Marseille.

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Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi revealed earlier this week that the Turkish side had come to an “agreement” on a four-year deal with Greenwood.

Safi said: “We have signed a four-year agreement with Mason Greenwood. He has proven himself at the highest level of European football.

“He has agreed to join Fenerbahçe during the most valuable and productive years of his career.

“I said I would bring a star player. Today, I am experiencing the justified pride of keeping my promise.”

Greenwood race still open – Romano

But, as Fabrizio Romano has explained, that doesn’t mean Greenwood will definitely move from Marseille to Fenerbahce as a fee has to be negotiated.

Romano said on his Youtube channel: “My understanding is that the transfer fee Olympique Marseille will demand to sell Greenwood this summer is €55 million plus €5 million in add-ons. This is the starting price and the valuation Marseille have set. We will see whether that figure can be negotiated.

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“Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi announced and confirmed yesterday that there is already an agreement in place with Greenwood on a four-year contract. Everything is agreed with the player, but the move still depends on the election outcome and an agreement with Marseille. Fenerbahce are being very aggressive in their pursuit of Greenwood.

“On the other side, Roma remain interested. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini is a huge admirer of Greenwood, and Roma are still trying to make the deal happen if they can reach an agreement with Marseille and if the Fenerbahce move does not materialise. This remains a situation to follow closely.”

Romano added: “Remember that Man Utd have a significant sell-on clause included in the deal. This is not a small percentage. Man Utd would receive substantial money from any future transfer, which is why they are monitoring the situation very carefully. It could provide an important financial boost.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have made an ‘offer’ of €120m (£104m) for Greenwood with Man Utd due 50 per cent of any fee that Marseille raise for the Englishman this summer.

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