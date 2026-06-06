According to reports, Bournemouth could be tempted into selling Junior Kroupi to Liverpool or another club in this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool have been linked with several Bournemouth players following the appointment of former Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola to replace Arne Slot.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Liverpool are ‘considering a £40m bid’ for Bournemouth star Alex Scott, and now they are linked with Kroupi.

In the 2025/26 campaign, Kroupi enjoyed a stellar breakout season for Bournemouth, having scored 13 goals in the Premier League.

This has fuelled reports linking Kroupi with a move elsewhere this summer, including Arsenal and PSG.

READ: Liverpool: Why Chelsea didn’t appoint Iraola as Anfield ‘landscape shifted’ for four reasons

However, a report from The i Paper has revealed that the ‘expectation’ is that Kroupi will remain a Bournemouth player heading into next season.

‘As previously reported by The i Paper there is also an expectation that Eli Junior Kroupi will stay on the South Coast this summer. Bournemouth do acknowledge that the French forward – who is also a target for Arsenal and Manchester City – is a “special case”. ‘He has no release clause and his price tag would be “well in excess” of £100m if anyone were ready to test the market. His future may depend on whether Kroupi or his representatives push to move – something that they haven’t done yet – and then it would be up to his suitors to meet Bournemouth’s huge asking price.’

“Liverpool will certainly be interested in Kroupi…”

An asking price of around £100m will likely prove prohibitive for Liverpool and others, but a report from Football Insider and former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claims Bournemouth will be “prepared to accept” Kroupi’s sale this summer as long as they receive a “huge offer”.

“Liverpool will certainly be interested in Kroupi,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ MORE: Liverpool: Andoni Iraola ‘first three transfer targets’ revealed with ‘expectation’ over £130m signing

“He will be on their radar, as he will with most of the top clubs in Europe because of the season he’s just had for Bournemouth.

“When a 19-year-old is performing the way he has been at this level, it’s always going to attract interest from the biggest clubs not just in England but in Europe.

“From Bournemouth’s point of view, of course they would like to keep him, but they’ve shown before they’re willing to sell players.

“If somebody like Liverpool comes in with a huge offer for him, I’m sure they’ll be prepared to accept it and then they can go and find a replacement.”

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