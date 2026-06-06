According to reports, Arsenal have two ‘major priorities’ in the transfer market this summer, while their first ‘new’ signing is ‘virtually done’.

The Gunners are coming off winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years, but their 2025/26 campaign ended on a sour note as they lost on penalties against PSG in the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are already in a strong position to retain the Premier League title next season, but they will be active in the transfer market this summer.

There is room for improvement in several positions, but they are likely to focus on improving their attack after some players underperformed this season.

And a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Arsenal chiefs have decided that they have ‘two major priorities in mind this summer: A world-class striker to provide competition for Viktor Gyokeres. And a new left-sided winger to add real pep to the attack’.

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First ‘new’ Arsenal summer signing ‘virtually done’

With Arsenal linked with Julian Alvarez, Junior Kroupi and Morgan Rogers, there is work to be done for these potential additions.

But the report from TEAMtalk claims their move for Leicester City starlet Jeremy Monga is now ‘virtually done’.

The report claims:

‘While the Gunners have agreed a summer deal to make Piero Hincapie’s move permanent from Bayer Leverkusen, the first new signing of the summer looks set to be Jeremy Monga. ‘The 16-year-old winger made 30 appearances for Leicester this season, despite his tender years, and with TEAMtalk confirming that a deal to sign him from the Foxes is virtually done.’

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And former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison has told TEAMtalk why he thinks Arsenal are right to be targeting a new striker and winger this summer.

“They do need another striker to put pressure on Gyokeres and contend with [Kai] Havertz,” Morrison told TEAMtalk.

“They need an out-and-out quality striker. And they do need another left winger because they might lose a few players like Gabriel Jesus, who wants to go and play regular football.”

He added: “They need to keep evolving and improving. I think Arsenal will strengthen again in the summer.

“I think they’ll be the team that everyone’s looking at as capable of dominating for a few years now. It’s down to the other teams to put pressure on Arsenal.

“I know that’s not maybe how Arteta always wants to set his teams up, but I feel like they have to go to that next level and continue to evolve and progress.”

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On Arsenal potentially dominating for a few years, Morrison said: “I think Arsenal are in the best shape to dominate for a few years.

“It’s going to be difficult because Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City are all going to strengthen.

“But at the moment while all those other teams are doing a bit of rebuilding, I think Arsenal can just kick on and go from strength to strength.”