A new report claims Manchester United could yet sign Elliot Anderson ahead of Manchester City on two conditions this summer.

Man Utd are prioritising a midfield overhaul in this summer’s transfer window, with more additions expected following the arrival of Ederson Silva from Serie A side Atalanta.

Michael Carrick’s side have been linked with a wide array of potential targets, though recent reports have indicated that West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali are their leading options.

This is at least partly because United look unlikely to sign Nottingham Forest standout Anderson, who looks likely to join arch-rivals Man City this summer.

In an ideal world, Man Utd would presumably prefer to sign Anderson, and Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall suspects they could land him if Man City pull out of the deal and United “outbid their neighbours” in a potential £100m+ deal.

“No development from a United point of view,” Marshall told Manchester Evening News on Man Utd’s interest in Anderson.

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“Manchester City reportedly had a bid rejected earlier this week and it is still City who lead the chase. The Etihad remains Anderson’s preference.

“If the sums don’t work for City then United could certainly come back into the frame. They have shown a willingness to outbid their neighbours before, although whether that would happen under this regime isn’t as clear-cut.”

Micah Richards explains why Elliot Anderson is likely to choose Man City over Man City

And Man City legend Micah Richards suspects Anderson and others will prefer a move to the Etihad over Man Utd because of the “environment” that has been built by former boss Pep Guardiola.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Pep and what he achieved but what City have done is build an environment where the top players still want to head to Manchester City regardless of who the manager is,” Richards told The Metro.

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“That’s a compliment to the club. When Pep was there, four titles in a row, the treble, winning the Champions League… yes they had one of the best managers of all-time having a massive say in all that success. However, the infrastructure is there for the players and you would choose Manchester City over anywhere else.

“And that’s not to disrespect any other club. It’s just other clubs are still finding out where they are going to be. Looking through the squad, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Rodri, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland.

“If you are hedging your bets, you want to be playing with that calibre of player where you know even if you don’t win a trophy, you are always going to be challenging for a trophy.

“And City have built that environment and that is always going to be there and be in a player’s mind. Going to Man United is still a massive draw, Liverpool as well with their history.

“Everyone has certain things they want when it comes to choosing a club. Some grew up Liverpool fans, some grew up Man United fans. But many will be thinking what is the best possible move for my career.”

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