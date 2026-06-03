Ornstein reveals Man City ‘opening offer’ for Anderson ‘rejected’ by Nottingham Forest

Manchester City have seen their ‘opening offer’ for Elliot Anderson ‘rejected’ by Nottingham Forest, according to David Ornstein.

Anderson has emerged as one of the finest central midfielders in the Premier League across the last two seasons after joining Forest for £35m from Newcastle in the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old is set to start at the heart of England’s midfield at the World Cup this summer alongside Declan Rice and both Manchester United and Manchester City have been targeting his signature.

Reports have claimed Forest want at least £100m for their prized asset and Ornstein has now revealed that they’ve rebuffed an opening bid from City.

The Athletic’s transfer guru insists that ‘City’s pursuit of the England international remains ongoing’ but Forest ‘will look to get the best possible deal’ after club chiefs of the two clubs met in Budapest last week and amid a ‘reluctant acceptance that he likely to depart’.

The report adds:

‘Fellow midfielders Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Declan Rice all moved for in excess of £100m in recent years with the £105m total package Arsenal agreed to pay West Ham in July 2023 viewed by some as the price any suitor would need to beat in guarantees. ‘Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak spoke at UEFA’s Champions League dinner in Budapest last Thursday, which included numerous senior figures in football, but there is no suggestion they negotiated on Anderson, sources with knowledge of the meeting have told The Athletic.’

Ornstein confirms that while United ‘held an interest’ in Anderson, ‘other midfield targets have been seen as more credible’ as they would not be able to match the price City are willing to pay.

Man Utd’s more ‘credible’ targets

One such midfielder, Ederson, is set to be confirmed as the Red Devils’ first signing of the summer.

Ornstein said on Tuesday: ‘Manchester United reach agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson.

‘Price for 26yo midfielder €40.5m fixed + €4.5m of potential bonuses. Personal terms in place on 4+1yr deal. Must still do medical & all parties plan to complete early July.’

Fabrizio Romano later revealed on his YouTube channel: “And don’t forget that this is just the first one for Man Utd.

“They will do many other things on the market.

“At least one more midfielder because Casemiro is leaving, Manuel Ugarte is leaving, and so Man Utd are going to be very busy in the upcoming weeks.”