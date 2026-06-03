Man Utd told asking price for ‘irreplaceable’ France international to make him second Serie A signing

Manchester United have been told what they will have to pay for Juventus ‘irreplaceable’ Pierre Kalulu after sending scouts to watch the defender at the end of the Serie A season.

Kalulu moved to Juventus from AC Milan on loan in the summer of 2024 before making the permanent move to Turin a year later for €14.3m.

The 25-year-old played every minute for the Italian giants this season bar the 2-0 defeat to Como in February and the second half of the preceding 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan after he was sent off for two bookable offences.

Those games proved crucial as Como beat Juventus to Champions League qualification by two points and could be used to illustrate Kalulu’s importance to the team as the Old Lady lost just five further games across the campaign.

They’re keen to reward Kalulu – who has operated at centre-back, right-back and right wing-back this season – with an improved deal despite his current contract running until 2029.

He currently earns around €2.5m per season and Juventus are willing to offer him €3.5m and want to extend his deal to 2030 with the option of a further year, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who also confirm that manager Luciano Spalletti has ‘endorsed his stay’.

He’s deemed ‘irreplaceable’ thanks to his versatility but Juventus may struggle to keep hold of Kalulu on the basis of him wanting €4m per season and amid interest from Manchester United.

Red Devils scouts have ‘watched him several times’ and are considering a move for the defender, who’s been capped three times by France but didn’t make the 2026 World Cup squad.

The report claims Juventus would be willing to listen to offers of around €40m [£34.5m] for his services this summer, but eight others are listed as preferred players to sell this summer as the Serie A side need to balance the books following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Michele di Gregorio, Andrea Cambiaso, Teun Koopmeiners, Lois Openda, Federico Gatti and Jonathan David are all said to be up for sale, while the departures of centre-backs Bremer and Lloyd Kelly would also be considered in ‘extreme’ circumstances.

Serie A a happy Red Devils hunting ground

Kalulu could be United’s second signing of the summer after The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Tuesday that an ‘agreement’ had been reached with Atalanta for the signing of midfielder Ederson.

Ornstein said on X: ‘Manchester United reach agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson.

‘Price for 26yo midfielder €40.5m fixed + €4.5m of potential bonuses. Personal terms in place on 4+1yr deal. Must still do medical & all parties plan to complete early July.’

Fabrizio Romano added on X: ‘BREAKING: Éderson to Manchester United, here we go!

‘Deal done with Atalanta for €45m package with add-ons included, agreement now in place.

‘Medical and formal steps to follow but deal in place.

‘Éderson will sign a four year deal plus option, as @TheAthleticFC reports.’