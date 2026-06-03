Newcastle insider details Lewis Hall ‘situation’ as ‘personal terms no issue’ in £50m Man Utd transfer

Newcastle are ‘aware’ of rumours regarding Manchester United’s interest in Lewis Hall but insist “there is no situation” amid reports claiming the left-back is ‘very interested’ in a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Hall has emerged as one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League and was a surprise omission from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup this summer.

Last month, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk revealed Man Utd are among the Premier League clubs in the race for the £55m-rated star, but they face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

And a report from Caughtoffside claimed last week that the Red Devils have received a ‘green light’ from Jason Wilcox, who is ‘pushing’ for the club to sign Hall as a ‘priority target’

The report also claims that the defender is ‘looking’ to leave Newcastle for a fresh challenge this summer.

They added:

‘Man United’s interest is believed to be genuine, with sources claiming director of football Jason Wilcox is a big admirer of Hall and is pushing the club to look seriously at a deal. ‘United are actively searching for a left-back this summer, and Hall has emerged as one of the leading options on their list.’

According to Manchester United reporter Ross Harwood on X, United are set for imminent ‘talks’ with Hall, who is ‘very interested’ in the move to Old Trafford for ‘around £50m’.

He wrote on X on Tuesday: ‘Understand talks for Lewis Hall are due to start in the coming days. Player is very interested in potential move. Expect the fee to be around £50m mark. Clubs to begin talks soon. Personal terms will be no issue. #mufc’

‘There is no situation’

But Luke Edwards, Northern Football Writer for the Daily Telegraph, has been told “there is no situation” with regard to Hall and his future at Newcastle.

He wrote on X: ‘On Lewis Hall. Newcastle are aware of talk in the media about Manchester United interest but have not had any contact with the club and have not been told the player wants to leave. Asked what the situation with Hall is the reply I received was “there is no situation.” Very early days in the summer. More to follow I’m sure #nufc’