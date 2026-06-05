Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

According to reports, Liverpool are ‘considering a £40m bid’ to land Bournemouth star Alex Scott as Andoni Iraola’s ‘first summer signing’.

On Thursday, Liverpool confirmed the appointment of new head coach Iraola, who has penned a two-year deal to replace former boss Arne Slot.

The Reds are likely to be busy in the transfer market this summer to give Iraola a greater chance of being successful at Anfield, and they are naturally linked with several Bournemouth players.

This includes Scott, who is coming off an impressive breakout season for Bournemouth, having helped them seal Europa League qualification.

Scott has emerged as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League, and he is linked with several clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

READ: Dowman, Ngumoha PFA nominations criminal ahead of Bournemouth, Newcastle and West Ham stars

Liverpool are also reportedly targeting Yan Diomande, Bradley Barcola and/or Adam Wharton this summer, but journalist Jamie Dickenson has claimed on X that the Reds are ‘considering a £40m bid’ for Scott.

Alex Scott to Liverpool hinges on two conditions

The report claims this move hinges on Liverpool increasing their bid to meet Bournemouth’s asking price for Scott, while they need to fend off competition from Man Utd and Spurs to secure his services.

Dickenson said on X: ‘Liverpool are considering a £40million bid for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

‘The Cherries value their star man at £60m, with the 22-year-old currently in Miami with Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.

READ MORE: Liverpool: ‘Arrogant’ Slot aimed ‘personal digs’ at Florian Wirtz – ‘Did you win the Premier League?’

‘Ex-Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is set to join Liverpool on a two-year contract and could make Scott his first summer signing.

‘The Reds are also interested in £100m RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, but Iraola will be tasked with getting the best out of their £415m spree from last summer on the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and others.’

He added: ‘Manchester United and Tottenham – who Scott supported as a boy – are also keeping tabs on him.’

Interestingly, Scott has been full of praise for Iraola after it became clear that he was heading to Liverpool.

Scott said: “What can Liverpool expect from Iraola? He is obviously a great manager.

“You see what we have done as a club at Bournemouth and how we have progressed over the three seasons he was with us.

“I think the way we press out of possession is very aggressive, maybe similar to the early Klopp teams Liverpool had, that fierce aggressiveness and pressing with the wingers.

“I would say he is similar to that. Liverpool fans should definitely be so excited. He has done a lot for me personally.”

READ NEXT: Iraola tears up Alisson deal in first act as Liverpool boss with eight players ‘in danger of exit’