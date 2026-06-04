Andoni Iraola is set to become the new Liverpool manager.

Liverpool are now ‘advanced’ in their talks for two players as Andoni Iraola closes in on his first deals of the summer, according to reports.

Widespread reports have indicated that Iraola has agreed to become the new Liverpool head coach on a two-year deal after the Reds sacked Arne Slot late last month.

Liverpool could only manage a fifth-placed finish in their second season under Slot after winning the Premier League title the year before.

The Reds sneaked a Champions League entry for next season on the final day and are likely to spend big once again over the summer transfer window.

David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Paris Saint-Germain are ‘not currently as advanced as Liverpool’ in the race to sign Diomande.

Liverpool are now at the point where they have ‘made contact’ with Leipzig to try and negotiate a fee, while the Reds are ‘in the strongest position with the player over a potential deal at present’.

READ: Liverpool: Iraola appointment induces minor transfer strategy ‘change’ as five players targeted

RB Leipzig remain reluctant to sell the Ivory Coast international this summer but that could all change if they receive a bid ‘in excess of €130million (£112.4m, $151.2m)’.

A spurious report on X even claimed that Liverpool have ‘already agreed personal terms’ with Diomande as they look to seal a transfer before the World Cup.

And now Anfield Watch claim that Liverpool ‘are in advanced talks to complete’ another deal as the Reds look to reshape their squad under Iraola.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their youth ranks with the signing of former academy player Patrik Farkas, who has been playing at Blackburn Rovers.

The report adds:

‘Anfield Watch understands that Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Hungary U19 international Patrik Farkas. ‘The Blackburn midfielder is expected to be a free agent come the end of the month, and he is in negotiations with Liverpool. ‘Our sources understand discussions are ongoing over a two-year contract which would be signed on July 1st.’

John Barnes has pointed the finger at Liverpool fans for Slot losing his job at the end of the season and insists the Reds faithful should have supported the Dutchman more.

Barnes told Historic Newspapers: I was a big fan of Arne Slot, because Liverpool chose him and I thought he did well. He should have been given more time to allow his big signings like Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz to gel, because that doesn’t always happen all at once.

READ: Liverpool star ‘submits transfer request’ amid Atletico Madrid interest – ‘doesn’t see a future without Slot’

“I support the hierarchy at the club and the decisions they make, but in my opinion, the owners didn’t sack Slot – the fans did. Hierarchies and owners don’t get rid of managers, fans do. No matter how much time owners want to give a manager, they know they need the fans onside and if that doesn’t happen, it’s not going to work.

“That’s the disappointing thing for me – I don’t think the Liverpool fans backed Slot enough. Once the fans lose faith in you, the players absolve themselves for bad performances and put the blame on the manager.

“We saw it at Manchester United with Ruben Amorim last season when Micky van de Ven ran the length of the pitch unchallenged and assisted a goal for Tottenham, and the fans booed the manager. What’s the manager supposed to do about that?

“The point I’m making is that the fans are the ones who sack the manager, not the owners. I don’t think the owners wanted to make the decision they have with Slot, but they acknowledged it went too far from a fan perspective.”

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