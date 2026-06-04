Tottenham forward Mathys Tel has been ‘offered’ to Portuguese giants Porto ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Roberto De Zerbi took over from interim head coach Igor Tudor on March 31 and saved Spurs from relegation 0n the final day of the Premier League season.

A 1-0 win over Everton was enough to finish two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who went down to the Championship, and secure another campaign in the Premier League.

Tottenham will be looking to avoid getting dragged into a relegation fight again next season and they have already secured two new signings to help them out.

Both Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and Bournemouth centre-back Marco Senesi are set to join Tottenham on free transfers when their deals expire at the end of this month.

One player Tottenham could look to move on is Tel, who only signed permanently last summer from Bayern Munich, with BrancoInsider (via Sport Witness) claiming that the France Under-21 international has been ‘offered’ to Porto as the Portuguese side consider whether to launch a loan to buy offer.

READ: Tottenham offered 154-goal striker but Juventus want two players in return

BrancoInsider wrote on X: ‘Mathys Tel has been offered to FC Porto. The forward is valued at around 30 million euros. The deal could proceed through a loan with an option to buy.’

Deeney: Tel criticism at Tottenham is ‘massively unfair’

Former Premier League forward Troy Deeney predicted in March that Tottenham won’t see the best of Tel for another couple of seasons.

Deeney said on talkSPORT: “He’s moving countries, he’s in London.

“I don’t care what anyone says, London has distractions, as we all know.

“You’re now trying to learn a team, a team that’s depleted and injury-prone. By the way, you’re meant to go in and enforce that and change it.

“He hasn’t played enough games to know who and what he is. So I think it’s massively unfair.

“You won’t see the best of him, probably not next season, but the season after. But they’re going to have to put a framework in and around him.”

READ: Tottenham take ‘lead’ over Man Utd in race to sign Premier League midfielder thanks to De Zerbi

There have been rumours that Tottenham are keen to bring in Savinho from Manchester City over the summer, while The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Thursday that Spurs had submitted a bid for Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘Tottenham Hotspur submit bid to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion. #THFC offer for 25yo centre-back below #BHAFC valuation so rejected, but talks continue in bid to strike agreement. Dutch int’l close to Roberto De Zerbi @TheAthleticFC.’

NAC Breda ‘to fetch a crazy amount’ from Tottenham transfer

Commenting on the potential transfer, Voetbal International journalist Joost Blaauwhof has revealed that Dutch side NAC Breda are about to take 7.5 per cent of that transfer fee.

Blaauwhof wrote on X: ‘At NAC, Edgar Mol can already grab the calculator from his desk drawer, because Jan Paul van Hecke is going to fetch a crazy amount of money. Sounds from England are that Spurs have bid about 40 million pounds. That’s going to be cranked up even higher. NAC gets 7.5%. #NACpraat.’

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