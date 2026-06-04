Tottenham offered 154-goal striker but Juventus want two players in return

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly willing to offer striker Jonathan David to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but only if they receive two of Roberto De Zerbi’s first-team stars in return.

De Zerbi is looking to fix Spurs’ struggling frontline this summer by adding two or three new attacking players, with at least one new No.9 arriving in north London.

Manchester City star Savinho, has already agreed to a £50million Tottenham switch, while Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jean-Matteo Bahoya is also on the club’s radar, along with Fulham free agent Harry Wilson.

However, all three occupy wider roles and De Zerbi needs another striker to offset the likely the sale of Richarlison, while there are also doubts over Dominic Solanke’s long-term future at the club due to his ongoing injury issues.

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And one player Tottenham have had their eyes on for a number of years is Canada international David, who is set to start for his country at the upcoming World Cup in North America.

While the 26-year-old struggled to make a mark in Turin this season, scoring just six goals and adding four assists in 35 Serie A games, he does have an impressive overall record in front of goal.

Indeed, in 362 career appearances, David has chalked up 154 goals, with 109 of those strikes coming during his impressive stint with Lille in France.

And now, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Serie A side are willing to part ways with David and have eyes on two Tottenham stars in a proposed swap deal.

Juventus keen on Vicario, Udogie in Tottenham swap deal

It’s reported that the Bianconeri are ready to offer David to Spurs, as long as they get goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and left-back Destiny Udogie in return.

It’s common knowledge that Juve are currently in the market for a new No.1 and are ready to take advantage of Vicario’s desire to return to his homeland after a poor season in England, although Inter Milan also remain keen on his services.

The Italy international is expected to be made available for transfer after Antonin Kinsky ended up as De Zerbi’s preferred choice at the end of the season, with Tottenham expected to sign another experienced stopper to compete with the young Czech star.

As for Udogie, Juve are keen on signing the Italy left-back as a potential replacement for Andrea Cambiaso, who continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Udogie’s three seasons in north London have largely been blighted by injury issues, with the talented 23-year-old full-back often failing to get a successive run of games under his belt.

To that end, it makes sense for Tottenham to try and cash in on a player who probably needs a change of scenery to rebuild his career.

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The one point to note in the report, however, is that David is now valued at considerably less than the combined fees Tottenham could get for Vicario and Udogie.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether Spurs would be willing to do the swap deal for both players, and it could end up being one or the other.