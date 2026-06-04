David Ornstein has revealed that Liverpool are more ‘advanced’ than Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The Reds are looking to get back on track next season after a poor campaign under Arne Slot, which saw him sacked after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Widespread reports from Ornstein, Fabrizio Romano and other journalists have revealed that Andoni Iraola is set to become the new head coach at Liverpool.

Liverpool are looking to sign at least one new winger in the summer transfer market and now there is a chance Diomande will become Iraola’s first signing at Anfield.

On Tuesday, French journalist Santi Aouna confirmed that Diomande has given his approval for a move to Liverpool and PSG in the summer.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘Yan Diomande has given his green light to join PSG & Liverpool.

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‘Several meetings have already taken place between PSG / Leipzig and his agents.’

But now Ornstein of The Athletic has revealed that have now ‘made contact’ with Leipzig as they attempt to push a deal for Diomande over the line.

It is understood the Reds ‘are also in the strongest position with the player over a potential deal at present’ with PSG ‘not currently as advanced as Liverpool’ despite their ‘strong interest’ in the Ivory Coast international.

RB Leipzig are understood to be keen on keeping Diomande for at least another season and it ‘would take a bid in excess of €130million (£112.4m, $151.2m) to change that stance’.

The news comes after quotes from Diomande on Thursday had some Liverpool fans in a panic after the Ivorian declared that he has “loved” PSG since being a child.

Diomande: PSG is a team I’ve loved since I was a child

Diomande said in an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe ahead of the World Cup: “Paris Saint-Germain is a team I’ve loved since I was a child. My father supports Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a team I admire as a football fan.

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“It would be a pleasure for me to come and play here with one of the biggest clubs. It’s always a pleasure to come here because, with French being spoken, I think adapting wouldn’t be difficult. But why not?.

“I don’t think I’m looking ahead to the future or focusing on anything else. As I’ve said, I remain focused on the World Cup.

“After that, the clubs will sort things out between themselves and we’ll see what happens next.”

When speaking about speculation surrounding his future last month, Diomande told reporters: “Imagine people say you go to Chelsea or Real Madrid (as examples of big clubs) to do this job … you’re going to be happy and motivated to do more.

“I don’t think about it too much because my focus is on the pitch, my job is playing football, that takes care of everything, but it gives me a lot of motivation to see people talking about me.”

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