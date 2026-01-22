According to reports, head coach Thomas Frank’s uncertain future at Tottenham Hotspur is threatening a transfer for forward Mathys Tel.

Spurs fended off competition to sign Tel from Bayern Munich during the 2025 winter transfer window on loan with an option to buy for around £50m.

The Frenchman struggled to make an impact for Spurs during the run-in, but they still opted to sign him permanently in the summer for a reduced fee of around £30m.

Tel has six goals and two assists in his 40 appearances for Spurs across all competitions, but he has only made six Premier League starts this term and clearly is not fancied by Frank.

The Tel situation appears to have boiled over in recent days as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he is unhappy after being omitted from Tottenham’s Champions League squad.

Romano said: “Tottenham manager Thomas Frank excludes again Mathys Tel from Champions League squad list.

“Frank makes space for Dominic Solanke and the only way was to remove Tel. The French striker and his camp, not happy at all with the decision.”

It has been suggested that Tel could leave Spurs in this month’s transfer window, but his future is reportedly dependent on Frank’s future.

Frank is currently the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked as Spurs have slumped to 14th in the table, though they did earn a much-needed win against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group phase on Tuesday.

Reports in Italy claim Serie A giants Roma are keen on signing Tel, who is ‘disgruntled’ at his situation at the north London outfit.

However, it is also noted that Frank’s situation is ‘increasingly shaky’, so it is claimed that Roma will need to wait for a few days before being given a final answer regarding Tel.

Spurs are still scouring the market for a potential replacement, though.

A report from The Daily Mail claims they are ‘exploring a move’ for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, who joined the London side from Leeds United for around £25m.

Summerville has been one of West Ham’s better players this season, but it’s hard to make a case for him doing enough to earn a move to a Big Six club at this stage.

The report claims: ‘He has extreme pace and technical trickery, and Thomas Frank is exploring options for his problem position on the left of the front line since Son Heung-min’s exit for the United States.

‘If Spurs can find a solution, they would have scope to grant Mathys Tel his wish to leave on loan.’