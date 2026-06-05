Manchester United are reportedly ‘now open’ to letting Marcus Rashford join FC Barcelona permanently on lesser terms than the £26m buy option.

Last summer, Rashford joined Barcelona from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Barcelona decided to take a punt on Rashford after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, with the forward’s versatility and return to form at Aston Villa acting in his favour.

Rashford was not expected to feature too much for Barcelona, but he surpassed all expectations during his debut season at the Nou Camp, having contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Therefore, the England international has certainly done enough to earn a permanent move to Barcelona, but it remains to be seen whether they will decide to buy him this summer.

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In recent months, it has been widely reported that Barcelona want to negotiate a new deal for Rashford (either a new loan or permanent deal worth less than £26m), but Man Utd have remained firm in insisting that the current buy option is paid in full.

One of these sides will have to buckle at some stage because Rashford remaining at Barcelona would suit all parties, and a report from Spanish outlet Sport claims the Red Devils are ‘now open’ to changing the terms of his move to the Nou Camp.

One reason for Man Utd U-turn over Rashford revealed

The report explains that the Red Devils could make a ‘concession’ due to Rashford’s ‘stance’ on remaining at Barcelona.

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The report claims:

‘Manchester United could end up getting burned in the Marcus Rashford saga, just when they felt they were about to complete a major transfer this summer. Barcelona’s refusal to pay the €30 million buy option for the winger has caught the English club off guard, shifting from anger to pragmatism in a matter of days. ‘United is now open to negotiating a different, more advantageous solution for Barça, having realized that the player absolutely prioritizes staying at the Camp Nou and is completely closed off to any other proposals. It remains to be seen how Barça will react in the coming weeks, as Rashford is no longer a top priority for the club, and they will have to carefully manage their wage bill.’

However, this appears unlikely to actually happen, with Man Utd chief Omar Berrada hinting this week that they will not be held to ransom by other clubs this summer.

Berrada said: “We have to be agile and flexible, but we have a clear plan. Jason Wilcox and his team are very well set up to to execute that plan. And I do think that what we saw last season is a good way forward for us, which is we want a mix of experience and youth.

“We want a mix of players that have demonstrated they can perform in the Premier League and perhaps also with players that are doing very well outside the Premier League. But we will always do it within our terms and ensuring that whatever decision we take is not just for the short term but also for the long term.”

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