Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Arsenal.

According to reports, Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is ‘resigned’ to returning to the Premier League giants for pre-season.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona after joining them on loan from Man Utd with an option to buy for around £26m.

Initially, Rashford was not expected to feature too much for Barcelona, but he quickly proved a useful addition and contributed 28 goal involvements in all competitions during his debut season.

Therefore, the £26m fee for Rashford feels like a bargain, but it has become clear in recent months that the Spanish giants are trying to sign him in a cut-price deal.

With Man Utd having no intention of reintegrating Rashford, who is set for a substantial wage hike following their Champions League return, a report in recent days claimed Barcelona hope to ‘force’ Michael Carrick’s side into a U-turn with an offer worth around £13m for the forward.

READ: Man Utd target Rogers responds to Arsenal interest as Berta eyes eight exits

And on Tuesday morning, a report from Football Insider claimed the Red Devils are ‘to agree a cut-price deal’ to sell Rashford to Barcelona, but it has otherwise been widely reported that they are remaining steadfast on demanding that the £26m buy-out clause is paid in full.

Marcus Rashford ‘resigned’ to Man Utd return for pre-season

Despite the Red Devils being against giving Rashford another chance ahead of next season, it has been suggested that Rashford could be back at his boyhood club for pre-season at least.

And a new report from The Times claims Rashford is ‘resigned to joining Man Utd for pre-season’ after Barcelona focused on signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for around £69m.

READ MORE: The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…

And talkSPORT presenter Jeff Stelling has encouraged Rashford to ‘focus on’ a Premier League transfer to Arsenal, Aston Villa or Newcastle United if a move to Barcelona ultimately falls through.

Stelling said: “There are loads of teams in England that would take him. But that would mean coming back to the Premier League. I’m not sure he wants to do that.

“There’s an argument that Arsenal might take him, especially at that sort of price.

“I know there are financial problems at [Aston] Villa, but they’ll have to find some money to spend.

“Ditto Newcastle. I think he would have a myriad of options, especially after the way he’s done at Barcelona.”

Pundit Ally McCoist added: “They’re trying to exploit a situation. That’s all they’re doing that anybody would do in any business.

“They’ll think that they can get Marcus Rashford, no matter what happens. So that’s why they’ve probably prioritised Anthony Gordon.

“They know that deal’s on the table. They know that’s there. They know he’s done well. They know he probably wants to stay there.

“They know he doesn’t want to go back to United. They know United don’t want him back. So everything would indicate that they’ll try and get the price down.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘agree cut-price’ Marcus Rashford transfer after huge wage hike