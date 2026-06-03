According to reports, FC Barcelona have ‘told’ Manchester United that they will pay £26m for Marcus Rashford on two conditions.

Ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, Rashford joined Barcelona from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy for £26m.

Barcelona were questioned for signing Rashford at the time, but the England international justified his arrival during his debut season by contributing 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Rashford’s versatility proved useful as he had plenty of minutes as a winger and striker as Hansi Flick’s side won La Liga, so he has certainly done enough to earn a permanent move to the Spanish giants.

However, there have been conflicting reports on whether Barcelona will sign Rashford permanently this summer, and this has been further complicated by them signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for £69m as a potential alternative.

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With Robert Lewandowski due to leave Barcelona when his contract expires later this month, there should be room for Gordon and Rashford at the club, but they are reportedly trying to sign the Man Utd star in a cut-price deal.

Over the weekend, a report claimed Barcelona feel they could ‘force’ Man Utd into letting Rashford leave for £13m this summer because Champions League qualification will hike his wages at Old Trafford.

Barcelona inform Man Utd they will pay £26m for Rashford on two conditions…

However, it has been consistently reported over the past year that Man Utd are only willing to let Rashford leave for £26m, presumably because they know another club would be willing to pay this fee for the forward after his impressive debut season for Barcelona.

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Now, a report from Ben Jacobs claims Barcelona have ‘told’ the Red Devils that they will pay £26m for Rashford, but only on two conditions and INEOS have already reportedly issued a response.

During an appearance on United Stand, Jacobs said: ‘Barcelona have told Man United two things in the last two or three weeks…

‘1. They’ll pay €20 million with a different structure.

‘2. They won’t pay €20 million, they’ll do €30 million but they want a season long loan, and that €30 million be a conditional obligation, likely triggered by performance-related criteria.

‘Man United are saying no, it’s €30 million now otherwise Rashford won’t join.’

Jacobs added: ‘While the signing of Anthony Gordon won’t rule out Marcus Rashford staying at Barcelona, if they also sign Julian Alvarez, then the situation will become complicated.’

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