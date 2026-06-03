Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has been urged to sign an ‘offer’ from Arsenal by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, according to reports.

Rashford spent the whole of the 2025/26 season on loan at the Camp Nou as Barcelona agreed a €30m option to make the deal permanent this summer.

Barcelona are yet to trigger that clause with speculation that they don’t want to pay a fee that high as well as Rashford’s huge wages, especially after the signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

There are rumours that Rashford is currently ‘resigned’ to starting pre-season at Old Trafford with his potential transfer set to take longer than anticipated.

Barcelona are apparently willing to spend around £13m on Rashford, while there is reported interest from Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich.

However, the Daily Mirror revealed earlier today that Rashford is ‘not interested in going to either Newcastle or Tottenham’ as he continues to plot a transfer away from Man Utd.

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And now reports in Spain claim that Barcelona boss Flick is ‘asking him to please accept’ a transfer ‘offer’ from Arsenal as he is not in the German’s plans, even on a free transfer.

The report adds: ‘The German coach no longer sees him as a necessary player and, given Arsenal ‘s interest, his stance is that the best option for all parties is for Rashford to accept a move to the Premier League.’

After the arrival of Gordon from Newcastle, Flick doesn’t see a place for Rashford without upsetting other players in the Barcelona dressing room.

On a potential move to Arsenal, the report continues: ‘The reality is that Arsenal can offer Rashford something that Barça can no longer guarantee: a prominent role and a project where Mikel Arteta is looking to revamp his attacking options. The Spanish manager wants more attacking alternatives, and the Manchester United player fits the bill as a market opportunity to strengthen the Premier League squad.

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‘Therefore, Flick prefers that Rashford not force a move to Barcelona. If he stays, it could end up being a dressing room problem. Not due to a lack of quality, but because he no longer has a place in the team. A player of his stature isn’t expected to accept a secondary role, and Barça isn’t in a position to promise him a starting position. Furthermore, the club’s financial situation forces a choice: invest or reduce the wage bill, and Rashford isn’t among the priorities.’

Rashford to Arsenal would be ‘a great move for both parties’ – Scholes

Paul Scholes has already given his approval to Rashford leaving Man Utd for Arsenal in the summer with a potential transfer “a great move for both parties”.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “Barcelona have a deal in place to buy him but I think they’re trying to get him cheaper.”

When asked about Arsenal’s reported interest in Rashford, he added: “That would be a great move, a great move for both parties.

“I think Arsenal would be a great move for him and the club.”

When asked whether Man Utd fans could see Rashford return, Scholes replied: “No, it very rarely happens, a big player like that going to a big club and then coming back.

“They very rarely come back and I don’t think United will really want him back.”

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