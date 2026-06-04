Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the new Liverpool manager.

Andoni Iraola has revealed the reasons for taking over as Liverpool head coach as the Reds officially confirmed his appointment on Thursday evening.

Liverpool chose to sack Arne Slot late last month as the Reds finished fifth in the Premier League with the results and performances dropping off from when they won the title in 2024/25.

Announcing Iraola’s much-anticipated appointment, Liverpool wrote in a statement: ‘Liverpool FC can confirm Andoni Iraola has agreed a deal to become the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

‘The 43-year-old will take up the helm at Anfield to succeed Arne Slot, who departed the Reds on Saturday.

‘Iraola arrives after three impressive campaigns in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, leading them into Europe for the first time in their history with a sixth-placed finish in the table last month.’

Speaking to club media, Iraola said: “Really excited, really excited. Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.

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“But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool.

“But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.”

“I want to become one more of you.” ✊ pic.twitter.com/EN38rKmKRz — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 4, 2026

Carragher: It is very worrying for Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has already expressed his doubts over Iraola’s appointment as he wanted to see Xabi Alonso return to Anfield.

Speaking earlier this week, Carragher said on The Overlap: “If Liverpool chose Iraola over Alonso, it is very worrying for Liverpool.

READ: First two Iraola signings at Liverpool now ‘advanced’ as Reds ‘agree’ Diomande terms

“If it is because Alonso wants to play a back three, or his style of play, fair enough. But I am not sure Liverpool have the players to play Iraola’s high-pressing game.”

Carragher added: “I would have changed him [Slot] for Xabi Alonso. As soon as he went to Chelsea, I was thinking that I would keep Slot.

“When I was thinking about Alonso, it was also because he got the best out of Florian Wirtz. If you were going to change it, why was it not for Alonso?

“With Alonso, you have an incredible playing CV, the managers he has been coached by, what he did at Leverkusen.

“He has managed Real Madrid. I know it didn’t go well, but he is used to that pressure and scrutiny.”

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