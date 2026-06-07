Barcelona star Dani Olmo has reached a decision on joining Arsenal this summer amid reports claiming the Gunners are ‘preparing a £52m offer’ for the playmaker.

Olmo joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024 for an initial €55m, rising to €62m, and has made 88 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 20 goals and laying on 17 assists.

After winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final, where they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal are ready to spend big again in the transfer market to bolster their squad.

Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on improving their attacking department and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates while they also retain an interest Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

But reports from Spain earlier this week claimed Arsenal are looking at Dani Olmo as a potential option amid doubts over the future of captain Martin Odegaard.

It’s been claimed that the Gunners are ‘preparing a €60m [£52m] offer’ for the 28-year-old, while Enric Canyellas, who has almost 35,000 followers on X, went as far as suggesting it was close to a done deal.

He wrote on X: ‘Dani Olmo close to signing with Arsenal. Right now, he has a good chance of leaving. Direct information from London…’

But Olmo has moved to put those rumours firmly to bed.

When asked directly about the link with a move to Arsenal, Olmo told Mundo Deportivo (via Metro): “No, Barca fans can rest easy. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing to say.”

Olmo also endorsed Barcelona’s £70m move for Anthony Gordon.

“Ultimately, the best players have to play for Barca,” he added.

“Gordon is a signing that will raise the team’s level. We welcome him, of course, and wish him a good World Cup, although not against Spain.

“These are world-class players. Anything that comes in to contribute and raise the team’s level will always be welcome.”

Merson tips Odegaard for Arsenal exit

Arsenal hero Paul Merson believes his former side may look to move Odegaard on this summer.

He said on The Sports Agents: “It’s madness for me to be saying this, but they probably will be thinking about that [selling Martin Odegaard].

“But for me, I still think there’ll be teams queuing round the block for him… When you play in the position that Odegaard plays in, you’re screaming out for pace up front. You have to have pace.”

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