€60m Barcelona midfielder ‘close to signing with Arsenal’ – report

Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo is set to join Arsenal and work under manager Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report.

Arsenal have had a very successful 2025/26 campaign, as the north London club won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League.

Manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are not going to rest on their laurels, though, as Arsenal plan to go big in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are keen on strengthening their attacking department, especially the left wing.

Martin Odegaard’s future at Arsenal is far from certain, despite the Norway international attacking midfielder being the club captain.

It has now emerged that Barcelona star Dani Olmo is on the verge of a move to Arsenal.

READ: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026

Olmo joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024 for €60million (£52m) and is under contract at the Spanish champions until 2030.

The Spain international attacking midfielder has scored 20 goals and given 17 assists in 88 matches in all competitions for Barca so far in his career.

Best deployed as an attacking midfielder, Olmo is also able to feature as a left winger, right winger and even in central midfield.

Dani Olmo to leave Barcelona for Arsenal

Enric Canyellas, who has almost 35,000 followers on X, has claimed that Olmo is set to move to Arsenal, although he does not want the attacker to leave Barcelona.

Canyellas wrote on X at 11:46am on June 1: “Dani Olmo close to signing with Arsenal.

READ MORE: The cautionary tale of Ebere Eze, the World Cup-bound star who won the title at his boyhood club

“Right now, he has a good chance of leaving.

“Direct information from London…”

Canyellas added at 1:49pm: “In my opinion, I’m a huge fan of Olmo, I don’t want him to leave, but with Bernardo’s arrival and what Barça has in the midfield, I’m at ease.”

There have been reports elsewhere, though, that Barcelona plan to keep Olmo.

According to MD, Olmo will ‘receive a contract extension this summer’ from Barcelona.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has added that the Spaniard’s ‘commitment to Barca remains strong and is only getting stronger’.

The report further stated: ‘The Catalan club is grateful for the Spanish international’s efforts in signing with them in the summer of 2024.

‘At that time, Olmo also turned down other, higher offers to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

‘Dani did everything he could to facilitate his registration, which took longer than expected. He even reduced his initial salary.

‘That is why an increase in his salary had been agreed upon for this third year to equalise it with his status within the team and compensate for the first two seasons in which the player from Terrassa accepted to earn less despite having more lucrative offers outside of Barca, both in the Premier League and in the Bundesliga.’

Olmo himself recently shared his love for Barcelona.

The star wrote on X at 8:29am on May 25: “Thank you, Culers, for your support throughout the year.

“It has been a season where we made history, 19/19 home wins in the League, winning it for the second consecutive year, just like the Super Cup.

“We have learned, we have grown as a team and we have the necessary experience to, next year, show that we want and can go for everything.

“We have a dream and a goal, and we will give it our all to make it a reality.

“Forca Barca, always!”

READ NEXT: God help us because Arsenal grindcore will be copied across football