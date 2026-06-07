Former France and Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has urged Man Utd to sign Warren Zaire-Emery from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

The Red Devils are looking to build on a brilliant second half of the season, which saw Michael Carrick lead them to a third-placed finish and qualification for the Champions League.

And the Red Devils are already making moves with Fabrizio Romano confirming that Ederson is now “officially a Man Utd player”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have formally completed their first signing of the summer. The ‘here we go’ arrived a few days ago, but now all documents have been signed between Man Utd and Atalanta for Ederson. The Brazilian midfielder is officially a Man Utd player from today.

“What remains now is for Ederson to travel to England after his holidays, complete his formal medical and sign his contract. I am told that an initial unofficial medical already took place with Atalanta’s authorisation and everything was positive. The agreement between Ederson and Man Utd has been in place for months, as the player only wanted this move.

“The agreement between the clubs has now also been completed in writing. In terms of an official announcement and seeing Ederson holding the Man Utd shirt, we need a little more patience while the final formalities are completed. However, all paperwork is now signed and Man Utd have secured their first midfield signing of the summer.

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“Man Utd are not stopping there. They want at least one more midfielder and work is already taking place behind the scenes. After completing the Ederson deal, the club will continue to push for further additions in that area.”

And now Leboeuf thinks Man Utd should sign Zaire-Emery as their next summer signing as Carrick and the Red Devils hierarchy look for at least another one midfielder.

Leboeuf told Canada Sports Betting: “I think that would be a great signing for Manchester United, but he will need players around him to succeed.

“I’m very fond of Michael Carrick and the job he did for Manchester United, and he was playing in the position of Zaire-Emery.

“So I’m pretty sure he would give him great advice to improve. It could be a great move for him.

“Zaire-Emery is a warrior. He’s going to sacrifice himself for the team he plays for. That’s for sure. Will he be ready? I’m not sure yet.

“He had a strange season. He finished it well, but he struggled for the first six months. That’s why he didn’t play most games. Maybe because he was wondering if he should stay or not.”

‘He would be my dream signing for Manchester United in so many ways’

Louis Saha has also given his backing to Man Utd signing Zaire-Emery with the former France international describing the midfielder as his “dream signing” at Old Trafford.

Saha told Compare Bet: “I would say without any hesitation, any club in the world, from any country, would love to have Warren Zaire-Emery in their side because he’s an unbelievable player.

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“Yes, maybe because of his youth, sometimes he might be picked after Fabian Ruiz or Vitinha and Joao Neves, but that’s because those three are extremely powerful and complete.

“Zaire-Emery is still learning and he can play in midfield, at right-back and at right midfield. He is someone who can adapt, he is very intelligent, very committed, very focused.

“Any manager in the world will love to have him at their club because he will perform in nine out of ten games. He will never complain, he will work hard, and he will entertain you as well.

“I’m a big fan. He just appeared on the scene very young and was questioned, he has been proving people wrong ever since.

“He would be my dream signing for Manchester United in so many ways. In terms of quality in that midfield, he could fit in alongside Kobbie Mainoo, he can run with the ball and pass in tight positions.

“He definitely has an enormous future ahead of him, and if United can manage to sign him, it’s a different calibre.

“I won’t be surprised to see any big team sign him like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or whoever.”

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