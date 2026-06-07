Five years on from collapsing on the pitch at Euro 2020, history repeated itself on Sunday as Christian Eriksen fell to the ground in Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine.

The 34-year-old, who now plays for Wolfsburg, put his hand on his chest before falling to the floor as the cameras panned away.

Players formed a huddle around the former Tottenham and Manchester United star as medical staff rushed to the Dane’s aid before the match was abandoned.

A statement from the Danish FA said: ‘Christian Eriksen is conscious and feeling well according to the circumstances. The match has been called off.’

Fans inside Nature Energy Park bore into chants in support of Eriksen as the midfielder received ten minutes of treatment before rising to his feet as the stadium united in giving him a standing ovation.

Former Arsenal star and compatriot Nicklas Bendtner was fighting back tears as he covered the incident for Danish TV channel TV2.

The 38-year-old said: “These are horrible pictures, and it completely overshadows the rest of the evening.

“My thoughts are with the family and the children, and it’s a difficult situation to be in right now.

“This is the second time it has happened, and as Christian’s friend also… it’s really terrible.”

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in June 2021 as Denmark clashed with Finland at Euro 2020.

He received CPR on the pitch and rushed to hospital where he stabilised before being fitted with a defibrillator implant which allowed him to make a dramatic and unlikely return to football with Brentford just eight months later.

After three seasons at Manchester United he left Old Trafford for Brentford at the end of last season.