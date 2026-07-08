According to reports, Arsenal have now ‘accelerated’ their move for Bruno Guimaraes, while they have been told the ‘only way’ to sign Morgan Rogers.

So far this summer, Premier League champions Arsenal have only made one summer signing, having landed Piero Hincapie permanently from Bayer Leverkusen for around £40m.

But the Gunners will not stop there, with reports in recent months suggesting that they are prioritising a midfielder and left winger for the rest of this transfer window.

Naturally, Arsenal have been linked with several potential options, though Newcastle standout Guimaraes appears their leading target for the midfield.

Guimaraes, who is only under contract until 2028, has seemingly made it easier for Arsenal to sign him, with it reported on Wednesday afternoon that he has ‘informed’ Newcastle of his ‘wish’ to sign for the Gunners this summer.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd, Newcastle lead race for German; Spurs working on seventh signing

Now, in a follow-up report, BBC journalist Sami Mokbel has confirmed that the Gunners have ‘accelerated’ their move for Guimaraes, though they have an ‘acceptance’ about this deal.

Mokbel said on X: ‘Arsenal accelerate move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after Brazil international asked to leave. Deal progressing but acceptance at #AFC they will have to go above £60m. #NUFC adamant Guimaraes not for sale’.

Interestingly, Mokbel has also stated that the potential arrival of Guimaraes could lead to two exits.

He explained: ‘The arrival of a central midfielder will lead to the sale of a current player in the same position, with Denmark’s Christian Norgaard, 32, someone the club will listen to offers for.

‘It could also bring into question Martin Zubimendi’s role as a regular starter in Arteta’s starting XI next season.’

READ MORE: Arsenal have set themselves up for (our) hilarity with Illan Meslier transfer

Arsenal told the ‘only way’ to sign Morgan Rogers

Further forward, Rogers appears Arsenal’s main target, but a report from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims the ‘only way’ to sign him is to pay £130m.

O’Rourke explained: “Arsenal are the front-runners for Morgan Rogers.

“He would be a dream signing for Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board, and they remain hopeful that they can prise him away from Aston Villa, but Villa are digging their heels in right now.

“Unai Emery would be reluctant to lose Rogers, especially to a Premier League rival in Arsenal.

“This one is probably going to drag on for a while…unless Arsenal do come up with Villa’s asking price (£130m), Villa will be insistent that he stays at Villa Park.”

READ NEXT: Romano gives ‘here we go’ to second Arsenal signing as he confirms Rogers agreement is ‘close’

