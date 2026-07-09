Bruno Guimaraes agreement confirmed as price Newcastle will sell to Arsenal for revealed

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

An agreement in the Bruno Guimaraes transfer saga has been verified by two sop sources, and the magic number Newcastle would sell to Arsenal for has been revealed.

At the behest of Mikel Arteta who is smitten with the player, Arsenal are making a big push to sign Newcastle captain, Bruno Guimaraes.

At 28, Guimaraes is in the prime of his career and would further reinforce Arsenal’s position as the dominant team in England.

There have been suggestions from admittedly not all that reliable sources that an agreement on personal terms between Guimaraes and the Gunners already exists.

And on Thursday evening, two sop sources, Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano, verified that to be the case.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Bruno Guimaraes

‘Bruno Guimaraes has already verbally agreed terms with Arsenal,’ wrote Jacobs on X.

‘Newcastle still insist their captain is not for sale and deny any direct negotiations yet, but Arsenal are expected to place a formal bid.’

Reporting on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Romano declared: “Personal terms were never going to be a problem.

“Bruno Guimaraes doesn’t go to Newcastle and say ‘let me go to Arsenal’ without having an agreement with Arsenal.”

Guimaraes has informed Newcastle of his wish to join the Premier League champions. As yet, Newcastle have not approved the Brazilian’s exit.

Arsenal have verbally offered £55m through intermediaries, and a proposal worth £65m was subsequently put forward by the player’s agents.

Predictably, both bids were waved away, with Romano recently revealing Newcastle’s asking price for Guimaraes is a much loftier £90m.

However, according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, the magic number that could get Newcastle’s green light is £75m.

Hope – who specialises in covering the Magpies – stated on X: ‘Sources claim £75m could see progress.’

With personal terms sealed, the onus is now on Arsenal to raise the stakes up towards that £75m figure.

READ NEXT: Arsenal could offer Tonali money and Bruno Guimaraes may still be a bargain…

Arsenal will bid again for Guimaraes – Fabrizio Romano

And according to Romano, the one thing that is for sure is Arsenal will bid again.

He went on to add on his YouTube channel: “It depends on the clubs. It’s on Newcastle now to decide whether to give the green light to the exit or not, and the conditions.

“Arsenal will try again, they’ll bid again, you can be sure Arsenal will return to the table.”

Romano concluded by highlighting the fact Newcastle have already raised “good money” this summer through the sales of Anthony Gordon (£69m) to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali (£100m) to Tottenham.

A positive sign for Arsenal comes by way of Newcastle making moves for new midfielders of their own.

Eddie Howe’s side announced the £23m signing of Sean Steur from Ajax on Thursday. Per our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Newcastle have agreed a deal with Freiburg to sign Swiss international, Johan Manzambi, for €60m / £51.2m.