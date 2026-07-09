A midfielder has signed on the dotted line with Manchester United after passing his medical, with two deals now sealed on the same day.

Man Utd’s transfer window is heating up, with multiple arrivals to be decided upon in a short space of time.

A deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta worth €45m / £38m has been verbally agreed for roughly six weeks.

Ederson passed the first part of his medical while with Brazil at the World Cup in the USA, though United are conducting further checks in England.

If Ederson fails the second medical, the move will obviously be called off. If he passes, Man Utd will then choose whether to push this deal over the line.

Elsewhere, Andrey Santos was granted permission to undergo his own medical today (Thursday).

The 22-year-old is the subject of an agreed deal between Chelsea and Man Utd worth £50m (£48m plus £2m in add-ons).

Personal terms on a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season are also in place.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Santos has not only passed his medical, but both clubs have now signed all the relevant documentation to make this deal official.

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Andrey Santos completes Man Utd transfer

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Andrey Santos has just completed a successful medical as new Manchester United player.

‘Clubs signed all documents for £50m package deal. Andrey signs tomorrow, Friday on deal until June 2031 plus option at #MUFC.’

The Red Devils have finalised another incoming on Thursday, with numerous sources including Romano confirming a deal has been agreed with free agent, Karl Darlow.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper was identified as a worthy back-up to Senne Lammens, with Andre Onana recently loaned to Trabzonspor for a second time and Altay Bayindir expected to depart.

Darlow left Leeds United upon expiry of his contract last month, and the west Yorkshire side had put an offer to re-sign at Elland Road on the table.

However, Darlow has instead chosen to sign for Man Utd, with Romano giving that deal his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

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