Manchester United have wrapped up the signing of a veteran Premier League player, and his arrival at Old Trafford could become official as early as Friday.

Man Utd are making moves in central midfield right now, with deals for Brazilian pair, Ederson and Andrey Santos, both agreed.

United are awaiting the results of Ederson’s medical before finalising that particular move, though there’s no such hesitation with Santos.

Combined, the pair will cost roughly £88m to sign, and assuming both deals cross the line,. a third midfielder will be targeted.

However, going under the radar has been United’s attempts to sign a new reserve goalkeeper.

Andre Onana has re-joined Trabzonspor for a second loan stint, while Altay Bayindir is expected to return to Turkey too.

As such, the Red Devils require a reliable and experienced stopper to provide back-up to Senne Lammens and slot into the pecking order at No 2 ahead of Tom Heaton.

The two players United took a close look at were Karl Darlow and Sam Johnstone, and per numerous reports on Thursday evening, the player they chose was Darlow.

Man Utd agree to sign Karl Darlow

After news of Man Utd being close to an agreement with the 35-year-old – who left Leeds United via free agency last month – was broken by The Athletic, the deal was confirmed as done by both Fabrizio Romano and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Crook wrote on X: ‘Told Karl Darlow to #MUFC is a done deal.’

That was quickly followed by Romano giving the deal his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation, also on X.

He stated: ‘Manchester United agree deal to sign Karl Darlow as new backup goalkeeper, here we go!

‘Deal done and signature to follow on Friday.’

Romano went on to confirm the expectation is Bayindir will now follow Onana out.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

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As mentioned, Darlow’s arrival at Man Utd could become official as early as tomorrow (Friday).

The veteran’s former club Leeds United had hoped Darlow would stay, and a contract offer was put forward.

However, Leeds must now look elsewhere, with Darlow primed to swap Elland Road for Old Trafford.