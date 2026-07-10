England facing huge double concern ahead of Norway showdown as key starters doubtful

England have concerns over Marc Guehi and Declan Rice ahead of Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final clash with Norway in Florida.

Centre-back Guehi has a slight hamstring that he suffered during the stunning 3-2 last-16 win over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium last weekend.

There is better news of Reece James, however, after he returned to England training as expected on Thursday and is in contention for the game, but Rice did not train again because of a sickness bug.

Initially it was hoped Guehi was carrying muscular fatigue and would be fit to face Norway. However, it’s now reported that the Manchester City star has a hamstring strain.

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As reported by the BBC’s Sami Mokbel, Guehi is desperate to prove his fitness and remains ‘optimistic’ he can be involved in the match. However, if he cannot train with the squad on Friday, he must be considered a major doubt.

While the issue is not viewed as serious, coping with his City teammate Erling Haaland when not fully fit would be considered a major gamble for Thre Lions boss Thomas Tuchel in a game of this magnitude.

If Guehi is not available, Tuchel is likely to turn to the experienced John Stones, who came off the bench in the Mexico win, and also knows Haaland well.

Rice expected to recover from sickness bug

Meanwhile, Rice is understood to have missed a second successive day of training because of a sickness bug, having also been troubled by a neural issue affecting his hamstring and lower back during the tournament.

England have taken steps to ensure the bug does not spread and there is confidence that the Arsenal man will be ready to go.

Indeed, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett provided further news on the concerns over Rice and Guehi ahead of the contest, and claims that Dan Burn is the likely replacement for the latter, if he does not make it.

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He tweeted: “Marc Guehi rated as 50-50 for #england World Cup quarter-final v Norway. Hamstring problem not serious, but time the issue, and Dan Burn pushing to come in if Guehi doesn’t make it.

“Rice sickness shouldn’t stop him starting, and England have isolated the bug.

“Reece James desperate to play, but would be a big risk of him breaking down after so little training and with his hamstring problem far from fixed.”