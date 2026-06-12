According to reports, Marc Guehi is ‘expected’ to be on the bench for England’s World Cup opener, while Jude Bellingham looks set to start.

England have entered their final few days of preparations for the World Cup, with Thomas Tuchel’s side facing Croatia in their opening game on Wednesday. They also face Ghana and Panama in the group stages.

After beating New Zealand 1-0 with a weakened team in their penultimate friendly, the Three Lions made light work of Costa Rica with a much stronger side on Wednesday night.

The team selected by Tuchel to face Costa Rica should be similar to the XI he picks against Croatia next week, with the centre-back, No.10 and wing positions among those up for grabs.

At centre-back, it had been assumed that Guehi was a certain starter after shining for Crystal Palace and Man City this season, while John Stones and Ezri Konsa were expected to tussle to be his partner.

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However, BBC Sport reporter Sami Mokbel has now revealed that Tuchel is ‘expected’ to start Stones and Konsa ahead of Guehi next week because of their superior ‘physicality’.

The report claims:

‘But there is an emerging feeling that Tuchel prefers more physicality in his central defensive pairing – with Stones and Konsa bigger than Guehi. However, heading into the game against Croatia, the England head coach will also have to consider the question of balance. ‘Guehi generally plays as the left-sided central defender, so with Stones and Konsa both right-footed, balance may still be an issue that Tuchel may consider heading into the Croatia contest.’

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Jude Bellingham to ‘win’ the Morgan Rogers battle

The same report claims Bellingham, at least to begin with, is ‘set to win the race’ to start in the No.10 position ahead of Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

And Bellingham has pleaded with England supporters to “show love” to players at this summer’s tournament.

Bellingham said: “At the Euros we got some things a little bit wrong off the pitch.

“I don’t feel like the group connected as well as it could have for a number of reasons. Expectation was part of it – we had done well in 2018 and done well in Qatar [for the 2022 World Cup] and when it came to that tournament we were seen as one of two or three teams that should win it.

“We were not playing particularly well so even when we were winning you didn’t get the feeling you were as happy as you should be.

“There has to be that element of relentless and wanting to win but it is the nature of football that wins go out of the system quickly and we should hold on to that moment a little more.

“I think this time round having those experiences… and knowing, for example, that the guy who scores the winning goal in the World Cup final isn’t always the one you’d bet your house on so you’ve always got to be ready, everyone’s got to feel loved and feel a huge part of the team. The other thing is just to enjoy it.”

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