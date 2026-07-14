According to reports, Arsenal chiefs are ‘pushing hard’ for four priority signings after Leandro Trossard moved closer to an exit.

So far this summer, Arsenal‘s transfer activity has been pretty limited, with the Premier League giants only signing Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier.

But it appears that the Gunners will make several more signings after the World Cup, with a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claiming Trossard’s move to Besiktas is ‘set to kickstart a flurry of activity’.

On Tuesday afternoon, Arsenal said in a statement that they have ‘agreed’ to sell Trossard to the Turkish giants.

The statement read: ‘We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard.

‘With a transfer fee agreed, Leo, 31, has been granted permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his move to the Turkish Super Lig club.

‘We will provide a further update once the transfer has been completed.’

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Arsenal have presumably granted an exit for Trossard because they are in the market for at least one winger this summer, while they could also sign a new midfielder and striker this summer.

And the report from TEAMtalk claims Arsenal ‘remain open’ to offloading Gabriel Martinelli, with the funds raised via exits form him and Trossard enabling the club to ‘push hard’ for Julian Alvarez, Morgan Rogers, Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes in a quadruple deal worth £366m.

The report explains:

‘With Trossard’s future now resolved, Arsenal can turn their full attention to completing the next phase of their summer rebuild, which is focused on the rebuild of their left-sided options, with Rogers and Tzolis now the primary focus as Arteta looks to further strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.’

READ MORE: Romano reveals ‘here we go’ for Arsenal winger deal and confirms Arteta wants two new forwards

Arsenal sent Bruno Guimaraes warning

However, another report from TEAMtalk claims Arsenal have been ‘sent a staunch warning’ by Newcastle over a move for Guimaraes, with the Premier League side adamant that they won’t let their prized asset leave on the cheap.

The report explains:

‘Sources indicate there has long been a belief inside St James’ Park that any realistic negotiations would only begin at well over £80million, with a package closer to £100million (€117m, $134m) reflecting the club’s true valuation.

‘However, the player’s stance over a prospective exit continues to present Newcastle with big problems moving forward and it gives the Gunners hope that a deal is there to be done…’

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