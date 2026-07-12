According to reports, Arsenal are now ‘pushing’ to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez and their hopes of landing him have been boosted.

So far this summer, Arsenal have only made one signing, having landed Piero Hincapie permanently for around £40m.

Arsenal’s transfer plans have been impacted by the World Cup, but they are reportedly in the market for a centre-midfielder, left winger and striker this summer.

Alvarez has been mooted as a leading target with Bruno Guimaraes and Bradley Barcola, though it has felt as if a move for the Argentina star would be unrealistic in this window.

READ: Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal among five inevitable transfers this summer

However, journalist Miguel Delaney has reported for The Independent that a deal for Alvarez could be on the cards becuase he is ‘open’ to joining Arsenal.

His ‘preference’ is a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, but Atletico Madrid are reluctant to sell to these clubs, while PSG have ‘cooled’ their interest because they do not want to sell Bradley Barcola.

Arsenal ‘pushing’ to sign Julian Alvarez

And the Gunners are ‘pushing to seal a quick transfer’ to land Alvarez, with the Premier League holders ‘attempting to get a deal done before pre-season’ with ‘competition looks to have regressed’.

READ MORE: Rio Ferdinand tells Arsenal to sign £40m Man Utd star as INEOS identify two potential replacements



Delaney explained: ‘A prior issue has been that they don’t want to go above £90m, whereas Atletico want north of £100m. The deal also involves Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta negotiating with his former club.

‘Arsenal remain hopeful of securing Morgan Rogers, too, but the World Cup has slowed what was already a protracted transfer.’

As mentioned, Guimaraes is another target for Arsenal, and a report from Football Insider claims Newcastle ‘will accept an £80m offer’ for the midfielder.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has told the outlet that he suspects Arsenal will have to offer more than they are currently proposing to land Guimaraes.

Borson explained: “Part of it is going to depend on how desperate they are to sell, right? If they don’t want to sell him genuinely and don’t need to sell him genuinely, they can hold out a little bit more.

“He is nearly 29, so that’s a cap on his value, but he seems to be well-bedded into an Arsenal move.

“So I think, realistically, £75m to £80m. If they could get £80m in this market, that feels like the right sort of level, something that they’d have to accept.

“I don’t think £60m is a runner. I think you’re looking at between £75m and £80m. I also think that Newcastle should try and find a way to keep him.”

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano says ‘winger wants Arsenal move’ as Andrea Berta finalising agreement

