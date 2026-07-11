Guimaraes will make Arsenal move ‘on two grounds’ with Newcastle ‘flabbergasted’

Bruno Guimaraes wants Newcastle United to receive a “high fee” for his services in order to complete a move to Arsenal this summer, according to reports.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday evening that Arsenal are ready to offer a deal worth £60m to Newcastle in order to sign the Brazil international.

Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCL: Bruno Guimaraes informs Newcastle United of wish to leave & join Arsenal. #AFC stepping up pursuit – ready to offer deal worth up to £60m at present but no club-to-club contact yet + #NUFC stance still not entertaining bids for 28yo.’

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs also revealed that Guimaraes has agreed personal terms on a move with club-to-club talks the next step.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Bruno Guimaraes has already verbally agreed terms with Arsenal.

‘Newcastle still insist their captain is not for sale and deny any direct negotiations yet, but Arsenal are expected to place a formal bid.’

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Italian journalist Nicolo Schira also added later in the week that Arsenal are ‘planning an offer’ of around €90m (£77m) for Guimaraes.

Schira posted: ‘Excl. – #Arsenal are planning to offer €90M to try to sign #BrunoGuimaraes from #Newcastle, which wouldn’t want to sell the midfielder and ask 120M (around £102m).

‘Bruno wants to leave #NUFC and is pushing to join #AFC (already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2031).’

Guimaraes wants Newcastle to ‘get real top dollar’ from Arsenal

And now Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has revealed that Guimaraes is pushing for a move to Arsenal “on two grounds” this summer as he looks to get Newcastle a good deal.

Downie said on his own YouTube channel: “Bruno Guimarães had basically told the club he wanted to leave, and he wanted to go to Arsenal. But I said I didn’t know whether he’d done that directly or he’d done that indirectly. My information now is that it was directly.

“It’s actually incredible. Newcastle are flabbergasted that Arsenal have yet to contact them, have yet to make a bid, and all the noise and all the traffic and everything regarding this is all coming through the agents, and of course Bruno now has not just his normal agency, but there’s a super agent that’s been brought in.

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“Bruno has directly said he would like to pursue that opportunity, but it’s only on two grounds. One ground is that Arsenal make a firm offer of their own. The second is that Newcastle get what he believes to be a good fee for his services, a high fee for his services, not a paltry figure.

“I think with Bruno, he wants it to be the case that Newcastle really would coin in for him and they would get real top dollar. And then I think it would kind of sit better with him leaving. Also worth noting just now as well, it’s probably been wrongly reported by myself and others that it’s a financial decision, from what I’m hearing now, that this is a purely football decision from Bruno.

“He’s a very, very high earner at Newcastle United. He is the highest earner; he’s on a lot of money, a lot of money by the way. So this is for him a footballing thing. Is he going to get more than that at Arsenal? Yeah, probably. He is probably going to get a bit more than that. Is he gonna get loads more than that? Probably not. But this for him is a footballing decision because he’s 29 in a couple of months and he wants to win trophies. He wants to win things.”

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