Fabrizio Romano says ‘winger wants Arsenal move’ as Andrea Berta finalising agreement

Fabrizio Romano has said that Christos Tzolis wants to join Arsenal and play for Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are planning to upgrade their left-wing options in the summer transfer window.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinell are the two recognised left-wingers at the moment at Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

Trossard, though, looks to be on way out of Arsenal, with Besiktas reportedly keen on the Belgium international winger.

Arsenal have already identified a replacement for Trossard, with Christos Tzolis the main target of Gunners manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

Arsenal keen on Christos Tzolis

On July 19, TEAMtalk reported that Arsenal are ‘confident’ of sealing a deal for Tzolis who starred for Club Brugge last season.

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The 24-year-old Greece international winger found the back of the net 22 times and registered 29 assists in 52 appearances for the Belgian Pro League club during the 2026/27 campaign.

TEAMtalk noted: ‘As previously revealed, the Belgian champions are willing to sanction a sale provided their valuation is met, with the club demanding what would become a record transfer fee for the Belgian Pro League.

‘That benchmark currently stands at the €37.5million (£32.5m / $43.6m) AC Milan paid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in 2022.

‘Given the level of interest, there is growing confidence a deal of that magnitude for Tzolis can be achieved.’

The Sun even further, claiming that Arsenal are finalising an agreement for Tzolis.

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The headline of the report stated: ‘Arsenal ready to finalise record £35million transfer for Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis as Trossard replacement’.

The report stated that Arsenal are ‘now close to completing an agreement with Brugge to bring former Norwich ace Tzolis, 24, back to the Premier League for a fee in the region of £35m.’

It further added: ‘Everything appears to be set but the Prem champions need to give the final go ahead so that the winger can travel to London and put pen to paper.

‘It is likely that Mikel Arteta‘s side will give the thumbs up to add the Greece international into this coming season’s squad.’

The Sun added that should Tzolis eventually join Arsenal, then he would become the most expensive Greek player of all time.

Christos Tzolis wants to join Arsenal

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now given his take on the situation of Tzolis, reporting that the winger wants to join Arsenal, who are in regular contact with his camp.

Romano wrote on X at 4:24am on July 11: “Arsenal mantain regular contact with Christos Tzolis camp over potential move this summer.

“Tzolis wants #AFC move, waiting for Leandro Trossard to decide on exit with Besiktas pushing.”

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