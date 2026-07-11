Liverpool reach agreement for sale as fresh bid prompts FSG to decide on new signing

Liverpool have come to an agreement with Nottingham Forest for the sale of Curtis Jones this summer as Inter Milan remain interested, according to reports.

The Reds have already lost Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers to Tottenham and Real Madrid respectively, while Mohamed Salah has also been released to find another club amid rumours teams in Saudi Arabia and the USA want him.

Liverpool will be wary of losing another of their first-team players from last season as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season under Arne Slot, who was sacked and replaced by Andoni Iraola.

Jones, who was in and out of Slot’s side last term, is now keen to leave Anfield this summer with Nottingham Forest and Inter Milan showing interest.

Bringing news of interest from the Serie A giants in early June, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones.

“Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses, so there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on.

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“[Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

Adding more detail on the lack of recent movement on a deal for Jones, Romano said later in June: “It’s mid-June. So, clearly, Inter will have to work step by step. They have outgoing players, not only incoming ones, and various situations will need to be clarified.”

Romano added: “People are asking why the name of Curtis Jones disappeared from the news, what’s up with Curtis Jones? Nothing changes, Curtis Jones remains a very high name on Inter’s list, their favourite since January and the player is completely open.

“We need to make the numbers add up. Inter are starting at 20 million Euros, but Liverpool want 30 plus resale value so there’s still a gap to fill.”

Inter Milan ‘prepared to table a tempting third bid’ for Liverpool star

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Inter Milan are ‘prepared to table a tempting third bid’ for Jones after their latest offer worth £21m was rejected.

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TEAMtalk adds: ‘While Liverpool are prepared to negotiate, they have made it clear they do not want to sanction a sale for less than £30million. Inter, meanwhile, are expected to improve their proposal.

‘We understand the Italian champions are prepared to increase their offer to around £25million and could stretch beyond that if required, but there remains a reluctance to reach Liverpool’s £30million asking price.’

And Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport insists that Nottingham Forest have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Jones from Liverpool and now Inter Milan ‘are mulling over their next moves to try and strengthen their midfield’.

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