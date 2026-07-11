Strong Man Utd bid emerges for next midfield signing as Newcastle swoop on Ederson

Man Utd are now lining up a ‘strong bid’ to sign Manu Kone from Roma after their deal for Ederson collapsed, according to reports.

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is set to become the Red Devils’ first signing over the weekend after he completed his medical on Friday.

A deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson was agreed at the beginning of June but rumours began earlier this week that a transfer to Man Utd was not as certain as first thought.

And on Friday evening, Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that a deal to Man Utd had fallen through over his medical condition.

Putting more meat on the bones, Romano told his YouTube channel overnight: “It’s been a crazy 24 hours. The Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta was expected to join Manchester United, but I told you over the last seven to 10 days, let’s wait for the medical check, let’s wait for the medical test, let’s wait for the next steps,” he said.

“Now we can say that Atalanta received a formal communication about the Ederson deal being off. Ederson to Manchester United is not happening.

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“The communication has reached Atalanta today. The message coming from Atalanta is very clear. Atalanta’s message is: ‘We got a communication that the deal for Ederson is off, it is not happening.’

“But Atalanta insist, according to them, according to the club, that Ederson is 100% fit, ready to play football, as he did with Brazil at the World Cup.

“On the other side, Manchester United want to do extra checks on the player and they decided, after several sessions of medical tests, that Ederson has to be called back. So Ederson is not happening.

“Atalanta are more than happy to welcome back Ederson and have the player at the club. He has one year left on his contract.”

Man Utd switch focus to Manu Kone

Sport Mediaset have since revealed that Man Utd ‘now appear to be focusing heavily on Roma’s Kone after his excellent performances at the World Cup’.

READ: Man Utd register interest in ex-Liverpool man as they line up third and fourth signings

Roma are hoping to get at least €50m from the sale of Kone, while Newcastle are now ‘ready to make an offer’ for Ederson after the deal to Man Utd collapsed.

Another Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport insists that Kone is ‘considered perfect for the Premier League’ and Man Utd are ‘keen to make a strong bid’, although the Red Devils and other suitors could find out that €50m is not enough.

Gazzetta dello Sport are also reporting on Kone with the Italian newspaper insisting that Arsenal and Newcastle are also interested, while Man Utd are expected to make a formal offer soon.

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