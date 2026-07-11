£85m striker rejects PSG to sign for Tottenham as £145m double signing explodes

Why Bournemouth striker, Eli Junior Kroupi, has turned down the chance to join PSG in favour of signing for Tottenham has been revealed, with the move part of a double attacking reinforcement worth £145m.

It’s dreamland stuff for Tottenham this summer, with no fewer than six first-team signings already made. Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi all arrived via free agency, while a combined £237m was splashed out on Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

With the goalkeeping position, defence and midfield all addressed, it’s full steam ahead for two new attackers.

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Tottenham have just received a gigantic boost in their efforts to sign Bournemouth frontman, Eli Junior Kroupi.

The 20-year-old plays either as a central striker or left winger, and blitzed the Premier League in his first season last term, scoring 13 times despite entering the campaign as a teenager.

Kroupi is a wanted man over at back-to-back Champions League winners, PSG. They’re looking to sign a direct replacement for Goncalo Ramos who was sold to AC Milan for an initial €74m.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed why Kroupi has just signalled his intention to sign for Spurs instead of PSG.

Eli Junior Kroupi picks Tottenham over PSG

Bailey revealed: ‘Sources can reveal PSG have now been informed the French youngster is not prepared to join the Ligue 1 giants if it means accepting a squad role behind the likes of Ousmane Dembele and the club’s established attacking stars.’

Naturally Kroupi would slot in as a guaranteed starter in north London, and the Frenchman is understood to view the project Roberto De Zerbi and Spurs are embarking on as ‘hugely appealing.’

Accordingly, Spurs are now ready to act on their interest by launching an official bid in the coming weeks.

Regarding cost, Bailey explained an offer totalling £85m is expected to get Bournemouth’s green light.

And in further indication PSG have given up on Kroupi, both Bailey and Gianluza Di Marzio have confirmed Luis Enrique’s side have just agreed personal terms with Barcelona’s Ferran Torres instead.

Tottenham to sign £60m-rated Savinho too?

Aside from Kroupi, Spurs also intend to sign a specialist winger, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the undisputed number one target is Manchester City’s Savinho.

Reporting on YouTube, he declared: “On links between Rafael Leao and Tottenham. Can Rafael Leao go to Tottenham? Is it true that Tottenham are negotiating for Rafael Leao?

“Guys, my understanding is the main names to take into consideration for Tottenham for the winger positions are: Cody Gakpo – but at the moment Liverpool are yet to open doors to an exit – and Savinho. Savinho is a top target for Tottenham. These two players are considered priorities for Tottenham for the winger position.

“I’m not saying they are joining, because this depends on negotiations, but Savinho is number one, two and three because Tottenham already wanted one year ago. If you remember, in my videos I always told you this.

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“Then Cody Gakpo is a desire of Tottenham but at the moment Liverpool are not opening the doors to an exit, so we have to be patient. On Rafael Leao, I’m not aware of negotiations between Tottenham, his agent, Tottenham and Milan, at the moment I’m not aware.”

Man City have given the green light to Savinho’s sale this summer, and the Brazilian, 22, is prepared to join Tottenham.

Prior reports have claimed this is a deal that can be struck if Tottenham put £60m on the table.