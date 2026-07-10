Tottenham have been told now is the time to land Eli Junior Kroupi

Tottenham have been told by insider John Wenham that this summer is the only chance they’ll get to land £85million-rated striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

Spurs have shelled around £230million this summer, with the defence and midfield essentially fully sorted. The finishing touches on what could be the perfect summer would be one or two additions in the final third.

Tottenham have eyes on Bournemouth striker Kroupi after his 13-goal debut Premier League campaign, with a suggestion that they’re willing to shell £85million on him.

If they are to do that, Wenham has told them it’ll have to be now, as Kroupi could explode onto the radar of a lot of other clubs with another top season.

He told Tottenham News: “Tottenham are rightfully in the market for a goalscorer, Kroupi would be an outstanding bit of recruitment if we managed to get him.

“I feel like this summer may be Tottenham’s only chance to get him, I expect if his form continues next season, with Bournemouth playing in the Europa League as well after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, his exposure and his sort of knowledge around world football will dramatically increase.

“It feels like if Tottenham are going to get him, possibly now is the only chance. It may be seen to others as Tottenham overpaying if they pay £85-90million for him, but I think Tottenham have got to act on these two 17th back-to-back finishes.”

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Tottenham attack under par

Indeed, Wenham has suggested the current options available to Roberto De Zerbi in the attack are less than rousing.

He said: “The forward line currently, with Randal Kolo Muani, who has left the club, consists of Dominic Solanke, who’s missed a lot of last year through injury, and Richarlison, who has 10 months left on his contract and is expected to leave.

“When you write down Tottenham’s strongest team moving forward, the forward line looks decidedly like an issue.”

With Richarlison the only Spurs attacker who netted more than 10 goals last season, new additions certainly seem necessary to round out what looks a very useful team now following two 17th-placed finishes in a row.

Of the new additions, at least three or four should slot straight into the starting XI, and should one or two new attackers join, the case would likely be the same there.

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