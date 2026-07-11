Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have made a decision on whether to sign Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners were crowned Premier League champions last season as Mikel Arteta guided them to their first title in 22 years.

Arsenal couldn’t go one better by winning the Champions League, as they lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in the final, and Zubimendi was a big part of their success last term.

The Spain international definitely tired towards the end of the campaign, when he received some stick, but he is set to be an integral part of Arteta’s squad going forward.

Arsenal are looking for a new midfielder to push Zubimendi and Declan Rice with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes emerging as a standout option.

There has been talk of Real Madrid, who were interested in Zubimendi before Arsenal signed him, coming back in the for the former Real Sociedad midfielder.

READ: Arteta wants £25m ex-Arsenal star to return as CL final starter closes in on summer exit

However, Onda Cero journalist Alberto Pereiro has given his opinion on Zubimendi’s form and replied ‘NO’ to a fan when asked about a potential move from Arsenal to Real Madrid.

Pereiro posted on X: ‘Zubimendi has had a difficult end to the year. Zubimendi is having a difficult summer. And Zubimendi is going to have an even more difficult year!’

Monga reveals ‘dream come true’ to move to Man City

Arsenal have missed out on the signing of Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga after being outbid by Premier League runners-up Manchester City.

Reacting to his move, which was confirmed on Saturday, Monga told City’s website: “When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me,” said Monga.

“For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true.

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“This has been the best club in England over the past 10 years. And it has also handed opportunities to players from the Academy like Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly which shows that the pathway is there.

“It is a privilege to be here and I’m delighted to have joined.”

Man City director of football Hugo Viana added: “Jeremy is an exciting player who has already made huge strides in his young career.

“We were already very aware of him as a Club and we have seen his ability first-hand from his time at Leicester. At 17-years-old we feel he is only going to continue to improve and that this is the correct next step in his career.

“We look forward to supporting him on every step in his journey.”

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