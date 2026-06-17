According to reports, Liverpool are now stepping up their move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, while they will ‘sanction an exit’.

Liverpool need to be active in this summer’s transfer market to give new head coach Andoni Iraola a better chance of being successful after replacing Arne Slot.

The Reds are coming off a poor defence of their Premier League title and it is clear that they need to strengthen in various positions this summer.

Their priority will be to sign at least one new winger following Mohamed Salah’s exit, with Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola mooted as leading targets.

But the Premier League giants could also overhaul their midfield department this summer, with Wharton and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott heavily linked with potential moves to Anfield.

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The two midfielders are unfortunate not to be in England’s World Cup squad and they could secure moves to Big Six clubs this summer.

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Wharton and Scott are Liverpool’s ‘most desired’ options, and the Crystal Palace standout is referred to as their ‘top target’.

The same report claims Liverpool have now decided to ‘intensify’ their move for Wharton and they are ‘accelerating plans to rebuild their midfield’ around Dominik Szoboszlai after they sent an ’emphatic message’ about his potential sale.

Liverpool refuse to sell Szoboszlai but will ‘sanction’ another exit

It is noted that Liverpool have ‘no intention of entertaining offers’ for Szoboszlai this summer because he is a ‘cornerstone of their project’ after he was their 2025/26 Player of the Season.

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Instead, Liverpool will ‘sanction an exit’ for academy product Curtis Jones, and this transfer could free up space in their squad for Wharton.

The report claims:

‘TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are willing to allow Curtis Jones to join Inter Milan this summer, while Alexis Mac Allister’s future remains a subject of ongoing scrutiny amid continued interest from elsewhere in Europe. ‘As a result, strengthening the midfield department has become a priority. Wharton has emerged as one of the leading names on Liverpool’s shortlist.’

However, ex-Liverpool man Don Hutchinson has explained why he thinks his former side need Elliot Anderson more than Wharton.

“Elliot Anderson is the type of player that Liverpool need,” Hutchinson said.

“The Reds need legs in the midfield. Even though Adam Wharton is a fantastic footballer, Liverpool already have plenty of those.

“Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai – they’ve got talent in abundance. Liverpool missed out on Moises Caicedo a few years back, and they need that profile of player now – muscle in midfield and legs to get around the pitch.

“Unfortunately for Liverpool, I expect Anderson to go to Manchester City but if I was Liverpool, I’d break the bank.”

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